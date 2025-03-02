With no official confirmation from AMC yet, we’re breaking down everything we know about the possibilities for Mayfair Witches season 3, including what season 2 has revealed, where the story could go next, and the likelihood of renewal.

Will there be a Mayfair Witches season 3?

At the time of writing, AMC has not officially announced the renewal of Mayfair Witches for a third season.

The second season's renewal was confirmed in February 2023, midway through the airing of season 1. Given this pattern, it's possible that news regarding season 3 will emerge in the coming weeks.

Who will star in the Mayfair Witches season 3 cast?

​As of now, AMC has not officially renewed Mayfair Witches for a third season, so no cast announcements have been made. However, if the series is renewed, it's likely that key characters from previous seasons would return.

Here's a list of main cast members from the first two seasons who could return in future episodes:

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding: A neurosurgeon who discovers her lineage as a Mayfair witch.​

A powerful, shape-shifting entity bound to the Mayfair witches for centuries.​ Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve: An empath and agent of the Talamasca assigned to assist Rowan.​

An empath and agent of the Talamasca assigned to assist Rowan.​ Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair: The patriarch of the Mayfair family.​

Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair: Rowan's cousin with the ability to read minds, introduced in season 2.​

Notably, characters such as Deirdre Mayfair (Annabeth Gish) and Carlotta Mayfair (Beth Grant) were written out due to their on-screen deaths in season 1. ​

What happened in Mayfair Witches season 2?

In Mayfair Witches Season 2, Rowan struggles to understand and control her connection with Lasher, a powerful supernatural entity.

As the season begins, Rowan is determined to find him before he causes more harm, while Ciprien ('Sip') tries to capture him with the help of an unexpected ally from the Mayfair family.

The story takes a turn when Rowan, desperate for answers, turns to her uncle Cortland, only to face betrayals and shifting allegiances within her own family.

As the search for Lasher intensifies, Rowan, Moira, and others travel to Scotland, where they encounter the Scottish branch of the Mayfair family. Meanwhile, Sip is drawn deeper into the workings of the Talamasca, the secretive organisation that has long observed the supernatural.

Along the way, shocking revelations about Lasher’s true nature and his connection to the Mayfair bloodline reshape Rowan’s understanding of her role in this dark legacy.

The season builds towards a dramatic climax, with Rowan facing the consequences of her choices and the growing danger Lasher poses...

With the finale airing soon, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Rowan’s journey will conclude and what it means for the Immortal Universe, especially after a surprising crossover with Interview with the Vampire hinted at a larger supernatural world.

What could Mayfair Witches season 3 cover?

Should AMC greenlight a third season, it would likely draw from Taltos, the final book in Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. This instalment delves into the origins and history of the Taltos, an ancient race linked to the Mayfair lineage.

The potential for crossovers within AMC's Immortal Universe, which includes adaptations like Interview with the Vampire, also offers exciting possibilities for interconnected storylines.

Is there a trailer for Mayfair Witches season 3?

Currently, there is no trailer for Mayfair Witches season 3, as the series has yet to be renewed. Fans can anticipate a trailer release following an official renewal announcement and the commencement of production.​

You can watch a trailer for season 2 below.

Where to watch Mayfair Witches

In the UK, Mayfair Witches season 1 is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 is expected to follow, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed. Given that season 1 premiered on the BBC 10 months after its AMC debut, a similar timeline might be anticipated for season 2.​

For those interested in exploring more supernatural narratives, AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire offers a compelling watch.

