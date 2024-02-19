Cillian Murphy: Oppenheimer success is 'a great reflection on state of cinema'
The highly acclaimed epic was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards.
As had long been tipped, Oppenheimer enjoyed an extremely successful evening at the BAFTA Film Awards last night (Sunday 18th February) picking up seven awards including the coveted Best Film trophy.
Unsurprisingly, one of those honoured with an award for their work on the film was lead actor Cillian Murphy, and speaking to RadioTimes.com and other outlets at the BAFTA winners press conference, the Peaky Blinders star explained how the film's success was a "great reflection on the state of cinema".
Describing his win as "a thrill" he said: "I think it's a great reflection on the state of cinema nowadays.
"This is a very complex, very challenging, three-hour, R-rated movie about a physicist and about, you know, a very kind of dark period in our history. And the people came to see it in huge numbers.
He added: "People meet me on the street and say that they've seen the film 5,6,7 times... like boys and girls, men and women, young and old.
More like this
"And that's kind of staggering. And again, very humbling. But I think it's, like I said, a great reflection on the state of cinema. And I think it's been a brilliant year for cinema as we saw, I think tonight."
Murphy also said that winning the BAFTA was "overwhelming" adding that "I don't think it's probably sunk in yet."
Read more:
- David Tennant was the perfect fit as BAFTA Film Awards host – let's hope he's invited back
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph calls The Holdovers' UK release "b*****ks"
"[I'm] a little shocked at the moment, I suppose," he said. "Ask me in a couple of hours [I] might be better!"
Meanwhile, director Christopher Nolan also described the recognition the film has received as "thrilling" and added he is especially grateful that the film had reached such a mass audience despite its tough subject matter, explaining: "It's a nihilistic subject and the film inevitably reflects that."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.