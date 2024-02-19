Da'Vine Joy Randolph calls The Holdovers' UK release "b*****ks"
The BAFTA winner for Best Supporting Actress joked that releasing the film in January was "absurd".
When The Holdovers was released in UK cinemas in January, many film fans were confused as to why something so obviously Christmassy was only arriving in cinemas after the festive period had passed.
And it turns out that star Da'Vine Joy Randolph – who won the BAFTA Film Award for Best Supporting Actress last night (Sunday 18th February) – was just as baffled by that choice of release date as cinemagoers.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other outlets at the BAFTA winners press conference, she said: "I know you guys got it in like January? That's absurd."
And adopting an English word, she added: "B*****ks," which prompted lots of laughter in the room.
Asked more generally about release dates and how cinemagoers currently watch films, she responded: "Listen, I think the industry is changing. As in all things in life, things adapt, they improve, they change. The biggest thing is making sure the stuff is getting seen – whether it's on streaming, whether it's in a theatre, that's great.
"But the reality is, things are moving. So the only thing I can ask for is that I continue to pick great pieces that get seen by people. Some of the best movies I've ever seen have been while I'm on a plane, and I'm scrolling through and I didn't even see something and I'm moved to tears."
"So the biggest thing I can ask for is that stuff just gets seen," she continued. "I don't get too much into the minutiae of it. But yes, I get it. And it's difficult, especially when you have independent movies trying to break through or trying to get those box office numbers. It can be challenging, and I think it's really crucial to just really do great high-quality work."
Meanwhile, Randolph was also asked about the importance of recognition for people of colour, and spoke about how representation can be a "mission statement or a form of activism".
"The idea of me even being on a screen, and... what all of these things represent when you see me matters a lot," she said. "So that in itself is a win."
She added: "Acting is a way of communicating, connecting with people, for healing, for understanding. And so you stay consistent. Even if you never get this moment, the right people will know and the right ones will connect with you. And you just stand strong and continue to create great work."
