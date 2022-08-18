Get 12GB of data for 1p with this new Lebara deal
Would you like 12GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes and calls in the UK, plus 100 international minutes? Of course you would! Now, what if we told you that you could get all of that for 1p a month for the first six months?
New Lebara customers are in for a treat with this SIM only deal.
Lebara is known for its budget-friendly SIM only deals and pay as you go plans, which are not only cost effective but flexible, too. There are no long contracts, just 30-day rolling plans, and you can use your chosen plan in the EU like you would at home, with up to 30GB of data.
The mobile network provider runs on Vodafone, so you can be sure it’s reliable with fast speeds and 98% coverage. 5G is included at no extra cost, too.
If you’re not yet a Lebara customer, you’re in luck, because they have an incredible offer for new users. Let’s check it out.
Get 12GB of data for 1p per month at Lebara
Shop all SIM only plans at Lebara
Get 12GB of data for 1p per month at Lebara
This SIM only deal gets you 12GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes and texts in the UK, as well as 100 international minutes to over 40 countries, and it costs just 1p per month for the first six months.
There’s no contract, so you can cancel anytime, and the plan costs £6.90 per month after the initial six months.
Get 12GB of data for 1p per month at Lebara
Shop all SIM only plans at Lebara
Save on more SIM only deals
It's not just Lebara that has some fantastic SIM only deals knocking about at the moment. Mobile networks like EE, SMARTY, giffgaff, and Voxi also have some up their sleeves.
- Claim an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with EE
- Get 50GB of data for £10 at SMARTY
- Shop SIM only deals from £6 at giffgaff
- Bag 25GB of data instead of 20GB for £12 at Voxi
In the market for even more savings? Be sure to check out our Disney Plus offers for this month. If you're looking to upgrade your phone, take a look at the best affordable smartphones.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1