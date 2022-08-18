Lebara is known for its budget-friendly SIM only deals and pay as you go plans, which are not only cost effective but flexible, too. There are no long contracts, just 30-day rolling plans, and you can use your chosen plan in the EU like you would at home, with up to 30GB of data.

New Lebara customers are in for a treat with this SIM only deal.

The mobile network provider runs on Vodafone, so you can be sure it’s reliable with fast speeds and 98% coverage. 5G is included at no extra cost, too.

If you’re not yet a Lebara customer, you’re in luck, because they have an incredible offer for new users. Let’s check it out.

Get 12GB of data for 1p per month at Lebara

Shop all SIM only plans at Lebara

This SIM only deal gets you 12GB of 5G data, unlimited minutes and texts in the UK, as well as 100 international minutes to over 40 countries, and it costs just 1p per month for the first six months.

There’s no contract, so you can cancel anytime, and the plan costs £6.90 per month after the initial six months.

Save on more SIM only deals

It's not just Lebara that has some fantastic SIM only deals knocking about at the moment. Mobile networks like EE, SMARTY, giffgaff, and Voxi also have some up their sleeves.

