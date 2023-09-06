The deal is a limited-time offer that will last from 6th – 20th September, after which the price will shoot back up to the usual £7.99 a month – so hop to it!

Once your three months of £1.99 payments are up, your subscription will then automatically renew to the premium price of £10.99 a month, which you can cancel any time.

Plus, Disney is timing this price slash with the release of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid and to share the date of their upcoming feature film: Elemental. Plus, you can watch out for the latest releases from Marvel and Star Wars.

So, if you want to part of Disney Plus's world, here's everything you need to know about this limited-time deal.

Get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

For more Disney magic, check out the best Disney 100 merchandise and how to get Disney 100 exhibition tickets in London.

When is Disney Plus Day 2023?

There is no official Disney Plus Day this year. If there had been, it would have fallen on today (Wednesday 6th September) which, eagle-eyed readers may notice, is just a few days before the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

We'll be keeping our ears to the ground for all upcoming announcements from the conference but, if one thing's for sure, it's going to be a big week for Disney fans all over the world.

Will there be a Disney Plus Day this year?

It looks like there will be no official Disney Plus Day this year. However, that does not mean Disney fans are left empty-handed.

Disney Plus is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Disney Plus for only £1.99 a month for three months. There are also a number of new releases coming out today including the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, the latest episode of Ashoka, and a whole new series featuring everyone's favourite Guardian of the Galaxy: I Am Groot.

Get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

What is Disney Plus Day?

Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid. Disney

Disney Plus Day is an annual celebration of the streaming service hosted by the Walt Disney Company. The day is designed to promote the platform, as well as signal any upcoming releases for feature films and TV shows.

The first Disney Plus day was hosted in November 2021 to coincide with its 2nd anniversary. Since then, each year has come hand in hand with major deals, blockbuster film releases, and even more exclusive Disney Plus content.

Although there's no official day this year, you can still expect big announcements from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial in the UK?

Sadly, no. Disney Plus doesn't offer a free trial to UK customers, but that doesn't mean you can't get it for less.

Our Disney Plus offers page is chock full of ways to save on the streaming service, including tips on how to get it for free.

But right now, we'd recommend jumping on this deal while it's available. Saving you £6 a month or 75% on your streaming subscription costs, it's really a no brainer.

Get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

Advertisement

There's plenty more magical deals out there for you to find. Take a look at the best Amazon Prime offers, the best LEGO deals and the best laptop offers available right now.