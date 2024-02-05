High quality Pal oil is also used to make saddles for the likes of Mammorest, so that you can do your best Lord of the Rings Oliphaunt impression as you charge into battle.

To get it, though, you’ll need to track down specific Pals across Palpagos Island, so be sure to reference our Pals guide to know exactly what to expect when encountering them.

That’s quite enough from us, however - read on for all things Pal oil!

How to get high quality Pal oil in Palworld explained

Teachers Game Too's YouTube video linked above is a great tutorial on how to get high quality Pal oil if you are more of a visual learner - otherwise, you can get high quality Pal oil in Palworld from the following Pals.

Digtoise

Dumud

Elphidran

Elphidran Aqua

Flambelle

Grintale

Jormuntide Ignis

Mammorest

Mammorest Cryst

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Relaxaurus Lux

Woolipop

Some of these Pals, however, reside in biomes that require special equipment such as Heat or Cold Resistant Armour to survive, so be sure to pack the right gear before going on your expedition.

If you don’t want to do the dirty deed of felling Pals yourself, you can always buy it from someone who has fewer scruples than you, such as the Red Coat Wandering Merchants found in human settlements such as Duneshelter and Fisherman’s Point.

High quality Pal oil will set you back 300 gold, so be sure to come with your coffers full.

