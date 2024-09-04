It's been gathering admirers in droves since its initial launch in 2011.

If you're already a Minecraft fan, we're not gonna miss the opportunity to tell you that we've covered the game quite a lot here at RadioTimes.com. We've got guides to the best Minecraft seeds, all the Minecraft villager jobs, and a whole lot more for you to read.

So, are your eyes ready to witness one of the mostly brightly-coloured and barmy trailers that you're likely to see this year? Alrighty then. Check out the Minecraft movie trailer below!

How about that introduction for Jack Black's Steve, am I right? Joining him and Momoa in the cast are Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge (the latter of which is a particularly brilliant shout from the casting directors).

The official press release confirms that the Minecraft movie's story will see "four misfits" being "suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination".

"To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve.

"Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."

Whether you're a Jack Black fan or not, it's hard to deny that the trailer does capture the Minecraft vibe pretty well. From the blocky-headed creatures, to the colour palette, to the emphasis on creation, it all just feels right for the Minecraft brand.

With Black being present, we can't help but think of his turn in the Jumanji films, which certainly have a similar premise.

Considering that Black is also Bowser in The Super Mario Bros Movie, you could say he's collecting gaming adaptations like Infinity Stones.

The film, if you were wondering, was directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, The Last Man on Earth). He definitely understood the assignment.

A Minecraft Movie will release in UK cinemas on 4th April 2025.

