It occurs during one of the game’s opening sections, while creating your very own wasteland wanderer. Fallout 4 plonks you in front of a mirror and tasks you with designing all the elements of your character, from hairstyles to nose sizes and eye colour.

However, for years now, users on platforms such as Reddit have complained about the problem whereby you end up being glued to the mirror, unable to move and proceed through the game, as if it has frozen.

As frustrating as this can be, it is also helpful that others have been in the same position, as it means there are plenty of tried and tested methods to bypass the glitch. Let’s take a look at some of the solutions.

Stuck at a mirror in Fallout 4? Here's what you can do to fix it

With a problem this old, players have experimented with all sorts of workarounds - and so here are some of the easiest.

Method 1 - Have you tried turning it off and on again?

This will go without saying, but the first thing most of us do when one of our beloved games freezes is to close the game down and switch our console/PC off and on again.

That seems to work for a majority of players, but if that over-simplistic solution doesn’t help you, read on.

Method 2 - Pause, wait, repeat

As demonstrated in GTID’s video on YouTube which we’ve included below, you can fix the problem by pausing the game repeatedly.

First, you need to manually save the game via the pause menu. From there, you can simply keep pausing and unpausing the game periodically while the character’s dialogue plays out.

Keep doing this until you see a HUD appear on screen that lets you begin the character creation process.

Once you have finished, save the game with a new file and restart it. This should ensure the rest of your experience is bug-free.

Method 3 - Delete away!

A user on Reddit suggested a different fix for a fellow gamer who ran into the conundrum. They suggested the following steps:

Highlight the game on your dashboard and then select 'manage game and add-ons'.

Delete the reserved space files once you have clicked through to the saved data section.

Delete the save file from Fallout 4.

Restart your console and begin the game again.

It is worth noting that you can skip through the opening cutscenes to arrive swiftly back at the character creation screen to make the reboot process less tedious.

