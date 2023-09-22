The best way to increase your squad’s chemistry is by having players of the same nation in your team and a manager of that same country leading your squad.

With everyone wanting to get the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, and Allison Becker (or Ederson) into their team, having a Brazilian manager is necessary to get the most out of the players from the South American nation.

Keep reading for the full list of Brazilian managers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, including their rarity.

Full list of Brazilian managers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 brazilian managers.

The full list of Brazilian managers in EA FC 24 is as follows (search for them in the in-game transfer market to add them to your team):

Beatriz (Bronze)

(Bronze) Caçapa (Silver)

(Silver) Kamily (Bronze)

(Bronze) Kleberton (Bronze)

(Bronze) Péricles (Silver)

That’s your lot for the full list of Brazilian managers in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team. While five isn’t too many to choose from, it is a jump up from the two available in FIFA 23.

If you’ve been struggling to find a Brazilian manager by opening packs, the fact that there are only five in the game suggests that the odds are incredibly low to stumble upon one.

It’s definitely best to search for any of the managers above in the Ultimate Team transfer market if you’re looking to add a Brazilian manager to get more chemistry out of your squad chock-full of Brazilian players.

Given that none of the Brazilian manager cards are gold rarity, too, it shouldn’t cost too much to buy one from the market with your hard-earned coins. Time will tell how the market prices these cards, though, so get in while the going is good!

Now, get out there and add some Brazilian managerial flair to go along with all those players from the football-obsessed country that has given the world some of its most-recognisable and popular sports stars.

