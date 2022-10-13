For those unfamiliar with FUT, it’s the game mode within FIFA which allows players to build their own club using any of the football stars and managers available within the game - their 'ultimate' team.

In FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), it’s key to grow ‘chemistry’ among your team in order to guarantee the best play from them - it improves stats during matches and is also required to complete some Squad-Building Challenges (SBCs).

One way to grow chemistry is to make sure your manager is the same nationality as some of your players - however, according to one Reddit thread, it sounds like FUT players are having problems finding Brazilian managers for their teams.

However, we’re here to solve your FUT problems - scroll on to read a full list of Brazilian managers in FIFA 23 FUT, including their rarity.

Full list of Brazilian managers in FIFA 23 FUT

Yes, they do exist! The full list of Brazilian managers in FIFA 23 looks like this:

Péricles Chamusca (Common Silver rarity)

(Common Silver rarity) Alexandre Gama (Rare Bronze rarity)

As you can see, when it comes to Brazilian managers in FUT 23, your options are incredibly limited - with Pericles Chamusca and Alexandre Gama as your only two choices.

This probably goes some way to explaining why it's not easy to find Brazilian managers in FIFA Ultimate Team, especially when there's an SBC going on and everybody suddenly wants one.

So, if you really want a Brazilian manager to supe up your chemistry with those superstar players from Brazil (Ronaldinho is a beast in this year's game, of course), you might find that patience is the path to success. You might need to keep a keen eye on the markets, then, and snipe one when you can!

