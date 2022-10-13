FIFA 23 Brazilian managers: Full list & rarity explained
An easy way to build chemistry within your Ultimate Team is to pick a manager with the same nationality as players - but which Brazilian managers are available?
In FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), it’s key to grow ‘chemistry’ among your team in order to guarantee the best play from them - it improves stats during matches and is also required to complete some Squad-Building Challenges (SBCs).
For those unfamiliar with FUT, it’s the game mode within FIFA which allows players to build their own club using any of the football stars and managers available within the game - their 'ultimate' team.
One way to grow chemistry is to make sure your manager is the same nationality as some of your players - however, according to one Reddit thread, it sounds like FUT players are having problems finding Brazilian managers for their teams.
However, we’re here to solve your FUT problems - scroll on to read a full list of Brazilian managers in FIFA 23 FUT, including their rarity.
Full list of Brazilian managers in FIFA 23 FUT
Yes, they do exist! The full list of Brazilian managers in FIFA 23 looks like this:
- Péricles Chamusca (Common Silver rarity)
- Alexandre Gama (Rare Bronze rarity)
As you can see, when it comes to Brazilian managers in FUT 23, your options are incredibly limited - with Pericles Chamusca and Alexandre Gama as your only two choices.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This probably goes some way to explaining why it's not easy to find Brazilian managers in FIFA Ultimate Team, especially when there's an SBC going on and everybody suddenly wants one.
So, if you really want a Brazilian manager to supe up your chemistry with those superstar players from Brazil (Ronaldinho is a beast in this year's game, of course), you might find that patience is the path to success. You might need to keep a keen eye on the markets, then, and snipe one when you can!
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Twitch Prime Gaming FIFA 23 - when do the rewards start?
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.