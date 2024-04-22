To make matters worse, they march about carrying fire hydrants that they use like cricket bats, capable of dealing monumental damage to anyone in their way. Failing that, they’ll likely just chuck a big boulder in your direction. One variant isn’t enough though, as multiple different versions can be spotted roaming around, including the radiation soaked Glowing Behemoth.

If you are brave enough to seek these monstrosities out, or just want to know how best to avoid them, then we have assembled a list of locations in which they can be found. Just in case you run into one and combat is unavoidable, then we also have a handy guide on how to beat a Behemoth.

Fallout 4 Behemoth locations

Behemoths can be found in multiple locations in Fallout 4, and some will not appear unless your character has ranked up to a certain level. Below are a list of places in which the beasts can be found.

Scripted appearances

Some Behemoths feature in missions or as part of the narrative:

Peninsula near Fort Mercy – part of the Show No Mercy mission

– part of the Show No Mercy mission Near the CIT Ruins – part of the Ad Victoriam mission

– part of the Ad Victoriam mission The Castle – sometimes appear in the Defend the Castle mission

– sometimes appear in the Defend the Castle mission Around the remains of The Institute once the game has been completed with the Brotherhood of Steel ending

Other locations include:

Natick Power Station

Swan’s Pond

Walden Pond, to the south

In between Gunners Plaza and Suffolk Counter Charter School

and Recon Bunker Theta

North of the map in between Med-Tek Research and Greentop Nursery – Behemoth will appear once a Jangles the Moon Monkey item is collected from a crashed car

and – Behemoth will appear once a Jangles the Moon Monkey item is collected from a crashed car Super Duper Mart, Lexington

DLC locations:

Dry Rock Gulch – Nuka World

– Nuka World Vim! Pop Factory – Far Harbour

How to beat Behemoths in Fallout 4 explained

The best way to beat a Behemoth in Fallout 4 is to use a high powered firearm against it such as a mini-gun. They are virtually immune to radiation and so avoiding these types of weapons is crucial, as is using stealth to strike the monster first as you will gain a bonus for being sneaky.

Alternatively, explosives such as grenades or molotov cocktails have proven to be effective. It is also important to find a way of constantly moving around the beast to avoid falling into its swinging arc. This will, hopefully, keep you clear of melee attacks.

Inevitably, the Behemoth will begin throwing boulders at you and so finding cover quickly is the best solution. From there, you may be able to methodically poke your head out and fire a shot off – aiming for the head is the best approach as that is a weak spot. HappyThumbsGaming makes this look easy in the video below, which we’ve included as a helpful visual guide.

Unless you are planning on trying to outrun a Behemoth, there’s a good chance you will need to fight it once you have found one, as they don’t take too kindly to visitors.

Players have shown off a variety of tactics that will finish off a Behemoth, including firing a nuke at it, luring it into a field of mines and good old fashioned fire power, so it's a good chance to get creative with your tactics.

