Anime Fighting Simulator codes and how to redeem them
Get over 9,000 with these codes for Anime Fighting Simulator.
Game creation system Roblox is a thriving online community stuffed with games based on just about everything, with anime and fighting titles particularly popular right now including, of course, Anime Fighting Simulator.
As the title suggests, Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game in which you level up individual stats in order to unlock classes based on several popular anime.
This being a Roblox game, however, there's the chance to earn plenty of free content with the right codes, with BlockZone regularly releasing free gifts when social media targets are met.
See below for a full list of active Anime Fighting Simulator codes and how to redeem them.
How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes
It's nice and easy to redeem codes in Anime Fighting Simulator. Simply follow these steps:
- Open Anime Fighting Simulator
- Click on the Twitter icon (blue bird) on the left-hand side of the screen
- Enter your code into the text box that appears
- If valid, the word "success" will appear in the box
- Claim your in-game rewards and enter your next code!
Anime Fighting Simulator codes full list
Anime Fighting Simulator codes will either give you Chikara Shards or Yen, both of which are vital for powering up your character.
Here's the full list of active codes if you're after either in particular - or indeed if you want to claim them all:
- sub2hakimbo - Chikara Shards
- Emperador2kcode— 2,000 Chikara Shards
- 1millionsubsfrango – Chikara Shards
- Defild800k – 10,000 Chikara Shards
- 300ksubstigretv – Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo – 1,500 Chikara Shards
- sub2defildplays – 1,500 Chikara Shards
- 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 Chikara Shards
- 1billionvisits! – 75,000 Chikara Shards
- Emperadorstar – 5,000 Chikara Shards
- Frangonewcode – 1,000 Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k – 3,000 Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k! – 5,000 Chikara Shards
- bigboi100k – Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k – 2,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo – Chikara Shards
- medtw50k – 2,000 Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays – 1,000 Chikara Shards
- NNG – Chikara Shards
- defildstream – 2,000 Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs – 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildyen – 1,000 Yen
- GGgames40k – Chikara Shards
- L3NI – Chikara Shards
- frango2yen – 500 Yen
- defild700k – Chikara Shards
- Tigre200k – Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub – Chikara Shards
- tigretvsub – Chikara Shards
- subfrango – Chikara Shards
- Sub2tanqr – Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo - 500 Yen
- subtomrrhino - 500 Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming - 500 Yen
- subtokelvingts - 500 Yen
That's the full list of currently active Anime Fighting Simulator codes - hopefully, that should give you plenty of Chikara Shards and Yen to keep you going until the next batch. For more cheats and promo codes, see below.
