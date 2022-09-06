As the title suggests, Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game in which you level up individual stats in order to unlock classes based on several popular anime.

Game creation system Roblox is a thriving online community stuffed with games based on just about everything, with anime and fighting titles particularly popular right now including, of course, Anime Fighting Simulator.

This being a Roblox game, however, there's the chance to earn plenty of free content with the right codes, with BlockZone regularly releasing free gifts when social media targets are met.

See below for a full list of active Anime Fighting Simulator codes and how to redeem them.

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes

It's nice and easy to redeem codes in Anime Fighting Simulator. Simply follow these steps:

Open Anime Fighting Simulator Click on the Twitter icon (blue bird) on the left-hand side of the screen Enter your code into the text box that appears If valid, the word "success" will appear in the box Claim your in-game rewards and enter your next code!

Anime Fighting Simulator codes full list

Anime Fighting Simulator codes will either give you Chikara Shards or Yen, both of which are vital for powering up your character.

Here's the full list of active codes if you're after either in particular - or indeed if you want to claim them all:

sub2hakimbo - Chikara Shards

- Chikara Shards Emperador2kcode — 2,000 Chikara Shards

— 2,000 Chikara Shards 1millionsubsfrango – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards Defild800k – 10,000 Chikara Shards

– 10,000 Chikara Shards 300ksubstigretv – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards emperadorwapo – 1,500 Chikara Shards

– 1,500 Chikara Shards sub2defildplays – 1,500 Chikara Shards

– 1,500 Chikara Shards 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 Chikara Shards

– 30,000 Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! – 75,000 Chikara Shards

– 75,000 Chikara Shards Emperadorstar – 5,000 Chikara Shards

– 5,000 Chikara Shards Frangonewcode – 1,000 Chikara Shards

– 1,000 Chikara Shards kelvin600k – 3,000 Chikara Shards

– 3,000 Chikara Shards elemperador100k! – 5,000 Chikara Shards

– 5,000 Chikara Shards bigboi100k – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k – 2,000 Chikara Shards

– 2,000 Chikara Shards Defildpromo – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards medtw50k – 2,000 Chikara Shards

– 2,000 Chikara Shards subtodefildplays – 1,000 Chikara Shards

– 1,000 Chikara Shards NNG – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards defildstream – 2,000 Chikara Shards

– 2,000 Chikara Shards emperadorsubs – 1,000 Chikara Shards

– 1,000 Chikara Shards Defildyen – 1,000 Yen

– 1,000 Yen GGgames40k – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards L3NI – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards frango2yen – 500 Yen

– 500 Yen defild700k – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards Tigre200k – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards n1colas2sub – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards tigretvsub – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards subfrango – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr – Chikara Shards

– Chikara Shards sub2tplanetmilo - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen subtomrrhino - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen sub2razorfishgaming - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen subtokelvingts - 500 Yen

That's the full list of currently active Anime Fighting Simulator codes - hopefully, that should give you plenty of Chikara Shards and Yen to keep you going until the next batch. For more cheats and promo codes, see below.

