When it comes to Cyber Monday, the clue's in the name. The sales event takes place the Monday after Black Friday and sees deals across a range of tech products. Cyber Monday also tends to focus more on online deals and e-commerce, rather than discounts in physical stores.

To help you make sense of it all, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Cyber Monday, including dates, popular questions and early Cyber Monday deals. Happy shopping!

If you've got questions about Black Friday, then we've got the answers.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, meaning that this year, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday 27th November 2023.

When do Cyber Monday 2023 sales start for UK retailers?

As Cyber Monday is taking place the Monday after Black Friday, many deals will start coming in at midnight on Monday 27th November, with more savings dropping throughout the day.

When do Cyber Monday 2023 UK sales end?

Unlike Black Friday, Cyber Monday is typically a one day event. You can expect Cyber Monday deals from retailers and brands to come to an end at midnight on Tuesday 28th November.

The best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

What's the deal: Amazon has reduced the price of the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air fryer from £219.99 to £166.28- that's a saving of £53.71, or 33%.

Why we chose it: We've got air fryers on the brain here at RadioTimes.com. These handy devices are healthy, energy efficient and perfect for cooking a variety of food. This model boosts two separate drawers that can cook food at different settings- with a discount of 24%, there's never been a better time to snap one up.

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £219.99 £166.28 (save £53.71 or 24%) at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console

What's the deal: You can now save £90 on the PlayStation 5, taking the price from £479.99 to £389.99.

Why we chose it: This is an impressive saving on the supremely popular console- and right before Christmas too! If you're stuck on what to get the gamer in your life, this is sure to make you the most popular gift-giver this festive season.

Buy PlayStation 5 Console for £479.99 £389.99 (save £90 or 19%) at PlayStation Direct UK

For the latest updates on gaming savings, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals.

Meta Quest 2

What's the deal: Save 38% on the Meta Quest 2 at Amazon this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: We haven't spotted any major Meta Quest 3 deals yet this Black Friday season; however, if you're not concerned about getting the latest model, then this is a great opportunity to snag the VR headset for a heavily reduced price.

Buy Meta Quest 2 for £399.99 £249 (save £150.99 or 38%) at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

What's the deal: Get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) by Amazon for half price, along with a 30 day free trial of Ring Protect.

Why we chose it: This wireless video doorbell security camera boasts HD video with two-way talk, night vision and motion alerts. This is the latest model- get it while it's half price.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for £99.99 £49.99 (save £50 or 50%) at Amazon

For more deals on Ring products, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Ring deals.

Samsung The Frame

What's the deal: Save £300 or 23% on Samsung The Frame TV at John Lewis. You'll also get free mainland UK delivery, as well as a five year guarantee.

Why we chose it: It's two for the price of one with Samsung The Frame. Not only is it a TV, it also has an Art Mode, turning it into a beautiful framed canvas when it's off thanks to the matte display for a glare-free viewing experience.

Buy Samsung The Frame for £1,299 £999 (save £300 or 23%) at John Lewis

If it's TVs you're looking for, then you have to check out our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals.

Apple MacBook Air

What's the deal: Save 16% on the Apple MacBook Air at Currys this Black Friday season. You'll also get free next day delivery, not to mention up to five months of free Apple TV+ and up to three months free Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.

Why we chose it: Does the Apple MacBook Air really need an introduction? Lightweight and speedy with a game-changing chip, this laptop is at the top of its game, so it's worth snagging one with a hefty saving.

Buy Apple MacBook Air for £949 £750 (save £150 or 16%) at Currys

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday?

The answer to this question really depends on what you're looking to buy.

While you can find plenty of amazing tech deals throughout the entire Black Friday period, Cyber Monday is more well known for savings on tech products and focuses on digital discounts rather than in-store sales.

However, it could be a bit risky to wait until Cyber Monday for better deals, as you might miss out on some great Black Friday deals.

Speaking of Black Friday deals, check out our guides to the best Xbox Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday theatre tickets deals for more ways to save this season.