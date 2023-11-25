With deals coming out of your ears, we get that it can be tricky to know where to start, what exactly the best deals are, and who is offering the best price. That’s where we come in. The RadioTimes.com team is here to cut through the noise and help you out. Every year our expert bargain hunters are on the case, picking out the very best deals possible to point you in the right direction – and this year is no exception.

We’ve been working hard to track down the best discounts on popular products like the best PS5 deals, best Xbox Series X deals, best Nintendo Switch offers and best LEGO deals, as well as the best Ring deals and the best iPhone 15 deals. Plus we've also looked at the best broadband deals, and Disney Plus offers and Sky Sports offers – we've covered all bases. We compare prices and work out the total savings to bring you the best option possible for your bank account, and include a quick round-up of why the deal is too good to miss.

We're keeping our eyes peeled all the time but some of the top deals we've seen so far include great TV deals to be swiped up at Very – the Samsung QN90C 55-inch 4K Ultra HD MiniLED Neo QLED Smart TV is down by a massive £580. Then there's also the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" at John Lewis with £70 off and the viral Ninja Speedi, now only £138 (that's over £100 off) at Ninja. In the world of gaming, you can get £120 off the Xbox Series X at Amazon, and £90 of the PS5. To check out more of our favourites, head over to our Technology section where we're bringing the most up-to-date hottest deals.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on some incredible offers and make the most of the Black Friday weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Friday dates for 2023.

When did Black Friday 2023 UK sales start?

Every year, Black Friday starts the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving – the final weekend in November. That means this year’s event started on Friday 24th November. And although the name may throw you, it hangs around for more than just a day so there’s still time to get your hands on a bargain.

Many UK retailers started their Black Friday sales early, with Amazon, for example, launching its Black Friday Week sale on 17th November.

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are a few different theories about the origin of the phrase "Black Friday". One of the more popular ones relates to accounting; this is the point of the year when retailers begin to turn a profit, taking them from being "in the red" to being "in the black".

Another possibility is that large crowds would gather to go shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, turning the streets "black" with pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

When does Black Friday 2023 end?

Black Friday sales will officially end on Monday 27th November; also known as Cyber Monday. This day is known for showing off some great last-minute discounts on technology and the latest devices, as well as giving a final opportunity to whip up a lingering Black Friday deal. It’s a one-day event with sales typically ending at midnight.

How long will Black Friday sales in the UK last?

Although Black Friday sales typically end by midnight on Cyber Monday (27th November), some retailers may carry their deals into the Christmas period so keep your eyes peeled. Plus you won’t have long to wait now until the Boxing Day sales.

When do UK retailers' Black Friday 2023 sales end?

Keep on track of when different UK retailers' Black Friday sales end to make sure there's no missing out on deals too good to pass up. Here is an A-Z list of just some of the places you should check out, and when their Black Friday offers end:

