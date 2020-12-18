When will Loki TV series be released on Disney+? Cast, trailer and more

It appears that you can’t keep the God of Mischief down, as the character has cheated death no less than three times during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following his latest trick in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an earlier (and more villainous) version of the character has now been apprehended by a shadowy organisation known as the Time Variance Authority.

They’ll be sending him on secret missions through the history of the MCU, but it’s unclear exactly what their intentions are with Loki – not to mention how he plans to double-cross them.

But while much of this series remains a mystery, the trailer made one thing clear: it will play into the MCU’s more eccentric elements and looks set to include some jaw-dropping action.

Find out everything we know about Loki below.

When is Loki released on Disney+?

Loki is currently scheduled to be released in May 2021, so we’ve got a bit longer to wait before the series’ debut.

Fortunately, the one-two punch of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier should be more than enough to keep us entertained in the meantime.

What is going to happen in the Loki series?

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel supremo Kevin Feige confirmed that the series would follow the younger Loki who escaped during the time-travel segment of Avengers: Endgame, following the death of the older “prime” Loki in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I got asked more than any other question after Endgame, ‘where did Loki go, what happened to Loki?’,” Feige told the crowd. “This series will tell you what happened to Loki right after that.”

“You guys saw [the original] Avengers, right?” Hiddleston added. “So he’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen.

“Kevin has generously shown me what his plans are – I can’t tell you any of them – but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Back in February 2019, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the show “will follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events”.

A picture from Kevin Feige’s Disney+ presentation appeared to confirm this. It featured a blurry image of Tom Hiddleston standing in what looks like 1970s USA, in front of a billboard advertising Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. This would position the series (at least a portion of it) in 1975.

That would tie in with Hiddleston’s vague tease to The Hollywood Reporter that Loki would be “a new departure… but I can’t explain why.”

Following the release of a 30-second clip during the Super Bowl, eagle-eyed fans noticed the God of Mischief was wearing a costume which references the Time Variance Authority – an organisation from the Marvel comics in charge of monitoring the universe’s different alternate timelines and keeping them in check.

In August, Hiddleston suggested “there’ll be humour” in the series from Rick and Morty writer Waldron. “It’s funny… but it’s the [old] Loki. That’s where he starts… he’s in a whole other set of challenges.”

He also revealed (via MTV) that Loki will “come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen” – ooh!

Who is in the Loki cast?

While Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the god of mischief, it’s been announced Flowers star Sophia Di Martino has joined the show’s cast. In what role? We not yet sure, but some have speculated that she could play a female incarnation of the titular mischief-maker.

Another addition to the Marvel universe is American comedy star Owen Wilson, who has officially joined the Loki series in an undisclosed role.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast) and Richard E. Grant (Logan) will also appear in the series, but their roles have also been kept a closely guarded secret.

Loki trailer

There certainly is! Check out the first trailer for Loki below, which begins with a clip from Avengers: Endgame before launching into some intriguing never-before-seen footage.

