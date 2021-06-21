Do the Time-Keepers actually exist in the MCU? Loki fan theory explored

Living up to the hype of being the trippiest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing to date, Disney+‘s Loki continues to keep viewers guessing.

So far, the story has centred on Tom Hiddleston’s villainous God of Mischief being recruited by the Time Variance Authority to hunt down a rogue variant of himself – and while Loki has been paired with senior agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), the dynamic duo is seen reporting into the stern Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Ravonna herself is being supervised by the shadowy Time-Keepers, but in classic MCU style, there’s definitely more to the story.

Before Loki dashed off through the timelines with Sophia Di Martino’s rogue variant, he was promised an audience with the all-powerful Time-Keepers. As the Multiverse peeks over the battlements and this trio remain in the shadows, many may find themselves asking whether these timeline deities are even real. Let’s look at the facts.

Who are the Time-Keepers?

In Marvel Comics, the Time-Keepers were introduced in 1982’s Thor #282. Ast, Vorth, and Zanth were created by the last survivor of a universe that had previously been destroyed. Although the comics also featured the Time-Keepers as far-flung successors to the TVA after it was disbanded, their motives in Loki are still unknown.

In terms of the Time-Keepers’ origin in the MCU, it’s all very cloak and dagger. In his self-titled series, we’ve seen Loki asking for all files pertaining to the Time-Keepers, the history of time, and the TVA’s backstory – only to be told they were were “classified”. Introducing “He Who Remains” as their creator is probably too out-there for the relatively grounded MCU, meaning the writers have likely streamlined their story to make the Time-Keepers a trio tasked with monitoring the Sacred Timeline.

At least Miss Minutes gave viewers a handy rundown of the TVA’s past and explained how the Time-Keepers banded together after a Great Multiversal War that threatened all of reality. Rumour has it that Loki will set up the next one of these (Multiverse of Madness, anyone?) and the future of the Avengers with Secret Wars, but in the meantime, the whereabouts of the Time-Keepers seem sketchier than Loki himself.

Who/whatever the Time-Keepers are, Renslayer said they’re monitoring Loki’s case closely. If organisations like S.H.I.E.L.D. and S.W.O.R.D. have taught us anything, it’s to never trust those at the top, and it’s unlikely someone like Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been cast simply to play a timeline judge. A well-timed Time-Keepers twist would also give the franchise a chance to redeem itself after that maligned Mandarin fake-out from Iron Man 3 and the Ralph Bohner moment from WandaVision.

Are the Time-Keepers real?

Despite coming off as a high-ranking agent of the TVA, it seems suspicious that Mobius has never met the Time-Keepers. When asking Renslayer how they are, she brushed Mobius off with a simple, “How do you think?”. It’s unclear who knows what’s going on with the Time-Keepers, but it looks like Renslayer is the one with the answers. Further circling back to the comics, she has a complicated history with a certain Kang the Conqueror – who is tipped to be the MCU’s next Big Bad, and is set to be played by Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors.

Idk why people think the middle mcu time keeper is kang when they’re just a carbon copy of what they look like in the comics 😭 kang became like a time keepers apprentice in the future(?) when he became Immortus but he’s not one of the big three pic.twitter.com/pVaXVYjEPN — Ant-Cam | #MissMinutes (@planetcameron) June 11, 2021

Tinfoil theorists think they’ve spotted Kang’s likeliness in one of the three Time-Keepers, but a more likely scenario is he’s killed off the trio and replaced them as the head of the TVA for his own nefarious means. Kang has a long rap sheet of meddling in the past, which has led to him going under the guise of Iron Lad, Immortus, and Kang the Conqueror. Ironically, Kang manipulated the Time-Keepers to separate his past self from his future self in 1998’s Avengers Forever #11… then promptly slaughtered them.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t an actual presence out there watching the MCU unfold. And no, we don’t mean the Eternals opting not to interfere. There’s an apparent nod to the Watchers in Loki’s premiere credits, thanks to a poster saying “Always Watching”. The legendary Stan Lee was said to be helping out the Watchers, while Jeffrey Wright is playing Head Watcher Uatu in the upcoming What If series. Whether this goes for or against the idea of the Time-Keepers is up for debate.

Hiddleston has teased that Loki episode 4 and 5 are the big ones in terms of shocking revelations. Hoping to top WandaVision’s Agatha twist, we’re guessing there’ll be a “man behind the curtain” scenario with Renslayer covering for non-existent or long-dead Time-Keepers.

Then again, with a show based on the self-proclaimed Trickster God, who really knows what’s going on? Maybe the giant space-lizards are there, and just biding their… er… time.

