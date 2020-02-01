When we last saw Loki, he was cheating death (for the third time) in Avengers: Endgame, getting a new lease of life in the Marvel Universe thanks to the time travel tomfoolery of its premier super team.

The series picks up with the character free to chart his own course in life, but without the moral backbone he seemed to develop during the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Variety, Owen Wilson has now joined the show in an unspecified role which is said to be important to the plot.

The actor made his name on popular American comedies such as Zoolander, Starsky & Hutch and Wedding Crashers.

His casting could be an indication that Marvel are looking to strike a light tone with this series, which would be in-keeping with Thor's recent outing under Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi.

Disney+ launched in the United States back in November 2019, but won't make it to the UK until 24th March 2020.

The streaming service features the prolific studio's most iconic properties, including a new Star Wars series titled The Mandalorian.

Loki is expected to premiere in 2021