When is Avengers: Infinity War out on DVD in the UK?

UK fans will finally be able to own a physical copy of the movie from the 3rd September, whether that be on normal DVD or Blu-Ray formats.

However, if you can’t wait even that long, we have better news – as of Monday 20th August, you can already get a digital download version of the film (which includes all the special features)!

When did the Infinity War DVD come out in America?

Of course, this is all old hat to our neighbours across the Pond – Infinity War came out digitally over there on July 31st, and on DVD/Blu-Ray on the 14th August – but hey, at least we didn’t have to wait a whole extra month like with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What’s on the Infinity War DVD?

There’s a whole raft of behind-the-scenes goodies including deleted scenes, a blooper reel, behind-the-scenes features and a special panel of directors from the first 10 years of Marvel movies (including Guardians of the Galaxy’s since-fired James Gunn).

You can check out a full list of the features below.

BONUS MATERIAL (may vary by retailer): Blu-ray & Digital:

Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.

The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)

Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.

Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.

The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.

A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.

Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.

Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

And as a Digital Exclusive:

• A Directors’ Roundtable (approx. 32 min.) – Eight amazing directors reflect on how their movies contribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger storytelling adventure.

So there you have it - a real mix of stuff there, perfectly balanced. As all things should be...

Avengers: Infinity War is released on DVD and Blu-Ray in the UK on the 3rd September, and is available as a digital download now