Disney’s reboot of the 1955 original will be a hybrid of live-action and CGI, and is expected to debut on its upcoming digital streaming service, which is set to launch in 2019.

Lady and the Tramp follows the love story of pampered pooch Lady and stray mutt Tramp. He takes Lady in after she’s thrown out on the street and the pair eventually create one of Disney’s most memorable moments as they enjoy spaghetti in a candlelit alley.

The previously announced voice cast of Lady and the Tramp also includes Catastrophe’s Ashley Jensen - who is set to play a gender-flipped version of scottish terrier Jock who is now Jackie - alongside Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong as English bulldog Bull. Bad Neighbours 2 actress Kiersey Clemons will play the human character Darling, the owner of Lady.

Thompson, who recently appeared in Westworld series two, can also soon be seen in Creed II and the upcoming Men in Black spinoff opposite her Tho co-star Chris Hemsworth.