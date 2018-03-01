With regards to Thompson's return, Joy says: "“She is back and causes trouble. She went from this controlled person playing this chess game with Ford. He takes out her king and queen in one fell swoop. Now she’s left at the mercy of the hosts like everyone else.”

The Thor: Ragnarok star will be joined by fellow returnees Simon Quakerman (Lee Sizemore), Louis Herthum (Peter Abernathy), Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine Pennyfeather) and Jimmi Simpson, who reprises his role as a younger incarnation of The Man in Black.

Sadly, Anthony Hopkins is not expected to appear as Dr. Robert Ford, who was killed by Dolores in last season's finale, but a younger version of Ford will be played by another actor in flashbacks.

Westworld returns on Monday 23rd April on Sky Atlantic