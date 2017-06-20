What does it mean? Many have convincingly argued that the full title is Journey into Night, the name of the narrative Anthony Hopkins's Doctor Ford launched in season one’s bloody finale. Others have theorised that the full name is Journey Into New Beginnings. And some, well, they’ve suggested the smiley toy points to an impending Westworld/Watchmen crossover. Which would be undeniably brilliant.

But whatever the actual meaning, fans have a Southern Rail-style wait to board the Westworld train once again: the second ten-episode season is hoping for a 2018 release date – and it probably won't be early 2018, given that filming hasn't started yet. So, plenty of time for internet theorists to break the enigma above and predict the show's more complex plot points once again (sorry, Jonathan).