"During the lengthy journey to the screen, our incredibly talented actors, staff and crew became a family, and we look forward to the privilege of continuing this experience with them.”

However, the next series (consisting of another 10 episodes) might require a bit of a wait – because according to HBO’s programming president, the show takes too long to make to guarantee another run next year.

"Westworld is such a big, ambitious show. I don't know if it will be fall of 2017 or into '18," HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter.

"That will depend as we get up and running. With Westworld, because the production is such a big endeavour, I don't exactly know when [it will premiere] yet. I can't speculate other than to say it'll either be '17 or '18.

He concluded: “Probably more like '18.”

Hopefully, it’ll be worth the wait. After all, if we can hold on for Sherlock and Doctor Who all this time in 2016, we’re sure we can hang about for more Westworld.

Westworld continues on Sky Atlantic tonight (Tuesday 15th November) at 9.00pm