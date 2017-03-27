And if you're a Westworld viewer discussing fan theories on Reddit, Nolan himself might be looking over your shoulder – as he likes to keep an eye on the forum.

“It’s annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it," he laughed.

"But the engagement is gratifying, on one level, because if someone guesses your twist, it means you’ve done an adequate job [of structuring the series]. You can’t complain when people are that engaged.

"It’s very gratifying – but stop doing it, please.”

Season one of Westworld was based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, a sci-fi movie set in a Wild West-themed amusement park populated by advanced androids designed to entertain human guests. But what happens when the androids gain consciousness?

There were hints at the end of the first series – which starred Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Evan Rachel Wood – that the next series could be set in a sister amusement park, Samurai World. But Nolan, co-creator Lisa Joy and executive producer Robert Patino are keeping details under wraps and away from the prying eyes of clever Redditors.

“There will be a story, and it will f*ck with the metaphysical at some point,” was all that Patino would offer.

The only clue came from Nolan, who was clear that the 'Man in Black' played by Harris would not venture into a new world.

“It’s ‘Man in Black,’ not ‘Man in a Samurai suit,'” he joked. “Samurais don’t wear hats.”