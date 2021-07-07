Loki’s latest episode drops major clue that Kang the Conqueror could be MCU’s next Big Bad

Loki episode five kept the momentum going from last week’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger, delivering a truly epic chapter set at the end of time and introducing a fearsome new foe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (You can read our latest Loki review for more details.)

After landing in a strange and desolate environment, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is greeted by three variants who tell him to move swiftly if he wants to survive – or else be destroyed by a carnivorous cloud known as Alioth.

The cosmic entity stalks the plains of this apocalyptic landscape and devours everything in its path, with Loki’s beleaguered alternates all but resigned to the fact that it cannot be stopped.

Fortunately, our premier God of Mischief has a little more ambition and works with Sylvie to subdue the beast, enchanting it into dropping its guard and revealing a gateway to what appears to be some kind of gothic castle in outer space.

Could this be the headquarters of long-rumoured comic book villain, Kang The Conquerer? Alioth’s presence in this episode and several other factors suggests it could well be. Read on for our full breakdown.

Loki episode 5: Who is Alioth?

That’s right, Alioth is a villain ripped straight from the Marvel comic books and – unlike Galactus in 2007’s much-maligned Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer – it is actually supposed to be a giant menacing cloud.

In fact, the version we see in Loki is a remarkably faithful translation of the mysterious being that debuted on the printed page back in July 1993, in a story closely linked to fan-favourite baddie Kang The Conquerer.

In Avengers: The Terminatrix Objective #1, Alioth is revealed to have been the first living thing to break free from the constraints of the timeline, a feat which has allowed him to build a vast temporal empire.

Even Kang himself feels threatened by Alioth’s power, causing him to build a barrier between their domains, which was once inadvertently broken by his associate, Ravonna Renslayer.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this backstory may have been tweaked slightly to turn Alioth into a defender of Kang’s kingdom, but we expect to get some clarification on this matter in Loki episode six.

The inclusion of this angry cloud is, in itself, a major clue that Kang The Conquerer is on his way to the MCU, but there are two other subtle easter eggs in the latest episode of Loki that back up this theory.

First, if you focus in on what initially appears to be a dilapidated Stark Tower, you’ll find a completely different name plastered across the building: Qeng.

This is a direct reference to a recent comic book storyline featuring Kang The Conquerer, in which a glitch in the timestream creates different versions of the powerful villain – one of which creates a business empire under the alias Mr Gryphon.

His company? Qeng Enterprises.

In the opening sequence of today's ep, the name on this tower reads "QENG" which is Qeng Enterprises from the comics owned by a "Mr. Gryphon" aka Nathaniel Richards aka…. KANG THE CONQUEROR!! 👀👀



Hmmm…. INTERESTING!#LokiWednesdays #Loki pic.twitter.com/P6jlBythVh — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) July 7, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, another unexpected inclusion in Loki episode five is a giant version of the helmet from Darren Cross’ Yellowjacket armour, spotted decaying in the void by eagle-eyed fans.

This connects Loki directly to the Ant-Man film franchise, which is noteworthy considering that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is reportedly portraying Kang The Conquerer in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Given Marvel’s tendency to plan stories well in advance, it isn’t out of the question that this inclusion could be explained in that upcoming sequel.

Perhaps Scott Lang or Hope Van Dyne could sport a modified version of Cross’ Yellowjacket suit in the film, or perhaps the unhinged businessman himself (portrayed by Corey Stoll) could be plucked out of time by Kang to cause trouble for our heroes.

some of the cool things from this weeks #Loki including a giant Yellowjacket Helmet, THROG!, Qeng Tower and a crashed Hellicarrier pic.twitter.com/Rq8ztRUPeB — Matt (@Matt_FOS) July 7, 2021

The clues now seem too numerous to be a coincidence: it seems clear now that Kang The Conquerer is coming to the MCU, but it remains to be seen exactly how soon.

Some have speculated that Majors could make a special guest appearance in the Loki season finale next week; to make sure you don’t miss it, check out our guide to the Loki release schedule.

Is Loki dead or did Loki survive Infinity War? Find out everything you need to know about the Loki cast and how to watch Marvel movies in order with our comprehensive coverage.

