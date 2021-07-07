Loki episode 5 review: Live reaction to the penultimate episode

We were live at (episode) five as Loki returned for its penultimate installment. Who are the variant Lokis? Is Morbius really dead, and who was controlling the Time-Keepers? We found out (some of) these answers in our blow-by-blow blog below.

And while this live blog is now concluded, you can check out how we experienced the episode by going to the bottom of the article then scrolling your way back up.

Loki live blog review

09:06AM:

Gosh, people just keep finding cool Easter Eggs – Yellowjacket’s helmet is the latest, and maybe a little Ant-Man/mini-Loki cameo? I really need to scroll back through the episode and look for these.

Overall, a decent episode, full of really fun stuff. Richard E Grant was a killer guest star with a great ending and I had a laugh with all the alternate Lokis. Not quite as good as last week for me, but a winner nonetheless.

I can’t believe we only have one week left now! See you then to find out how this story really ends…

Goodbye, and thanks for reading.

08:58AM:

Ah, OK – apparently Alioth (finally got that name spelled right) has some deep-cut connections to Kang in the comics, as does Renslayer herself, so it does seem like the series is at least hinting at the possibility that he’s behind everything.

But who could forget all the “dead-cert” Mephisto clues in WandaVision? I’ve been burned before…

08:57AM:

Fun fact – today’s episode also included some great deep-cut Marvel reference including Frog-Thor (aka Throg) who I mentioned at the top…

//#Loki spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

THROG CAMEO. I THOUGHT I MISSED SOMETHING THERE FOR A SEC BUT I WAS RIGHT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Eow9RYKkLa — Nero (@MSpector_JM) July 7, 2021

And a Thanos-copter, a self-branded vehicle that once appeared in the comics and later became an infamous meme for its ridiculous nature.

#Loki SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



A little Easter Egg if y’all miss it pic.twitter.com/78z00WN8XN — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) July 7, 2021

I’m sure there were plenty more…keep an eye out and let us know if you spot them!

08:52AM:

I also assume we’ll see Mobius do some stuff back at the TVA, before an overall ending that it’s very hard to predict. Could Loki and Sylvie actually live happily ever after? It doesn’t seem very…Loki…for that to actually happen. And if they do destroy the TVA, where will they end up?

And what does any/all of this mean for the Multiverse of Madness that the pair of them might inadvertently kick off? Could Sylvie also be a part of Doctor Strange? Really not sure how this will all pan out…

08:50AM:

Hopefully, we’ll also see more of Alligator Loki, a picture of whom “on set” was shared by the director.

Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here is one the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki pic.twitter.com/3WH57yt0Bz — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 7, 2021

08:48AM:

So what do we think will happen in the finale? Clearly, it seems like Loki, Sylvie and even Renslayer might finally find out who the “man behind the curtain” at the TVA really is, and face off with them in that pocket dimension. Fans think it’s longtime Marvel character Kang – already confirmed to be played by Jonathan Majors in the MCU generally, I believe – but I’m not so sure if Marvel would introduce him in one of these Disney Plus shows.

Rather, I’m wondering if yet another Loki variant is behind this whole thing. It’d be fitting for the theme of the series, and would still be a cool pay-off.

08:45AM:

Seems like the show is going for the slightly less ageist “Classic Loki” for Richard E Grant, my apologies.

08:39AM:

Nice one-episode stint for Richard E Grant – way to make an impact! And I note that Jack Veal’s Kid Loki did survive, so who’s to say he couldn’t still make that Young Avengers comeback? I wouldn’t be surprised to see him crop up in the finale’s post-credits scene.

Speaking of which, looks like there’s no post-credits scene this week. Good not to overuse them, I think.

08:35AM:

Ah, poor old Old Loki…shouting out “Glorious Purpose!” and cackling like mad before he’s devoured whole. And our Loki duo’s little enchantment finally takes hold!

Reveals a portal to a spacey-wacey place that looks a bit like an old house on an asteroid, and Sylvie and Loki walk to it. And that’s the end of the episode!

08:32AM:

Hiddles-Loki decides to cause a distraction so Sylvie can doher enchantment, and it’s suitably epic – flaming swords, great soundtrack, general epic-ness. I’m into it. And the other Lokis are surprisingly helping too! Old Loki creates a soaring illusory Asgard, albeit a darker one, which handily distracts for them.

08:30AM:

Sylvie explains her whole plan – basically, she linked to the monster once already – and the other Lokis insist they’ll stay too. Mobius is heading back to the TVA to “burn it to the ground” just as our Loki promised back in episode one. And then they have a nice hug, how lovely.

“You’re my favourite,” he tells him. The online fans are going to have a field day with that one. And now our duo of main Lokis are off to take on the smoke monster.

08:27AM:

Why are you just sitting around talking about your feelings? Get on with it, there’s no waiting element to this! Also the TVA could still stop you! Nice moment though.

08:26AM:

“How do you know that in the final moments you won’t betray me?”

Loki says he’s betrayed everyone in his life…”but that’s not who I am any more.”

Growth!

08:23AM:

Mobius has his doubts about Alligator Loki. I’d love it if it really was just a smart alligator lying about his past. Meanwhile, Loki and Sylvie are having another “moment” outside. Those crazy kids…when are they going to get it together? Or just be friends, or whatever it is they want.

It still feels weird. Is it self-love? Sort of incest? All questions I never thought I’d be asking while watching Disney Plus.

08:21AM:

Hunter B-15 is still alive! And in same sort of glittery cell. Renslayer still wants to find out the truth about who created the TVA. My money is on Miss Minutes.

08:19AM:

Mobius and Sylvie are now reunited…and apologies for calling him Crocodile Loki, it’s clearly Alligator Loki. Sylvie says that it’s insane to try and kill the monster…but she can enchant it, and get past it to the whoever’s guarding the way out (presumably, whoever runs the TVA?).

08:16AM:

Anyway now we’re back with Sylvie and Mobius. Sylvie has given up on Loki already, and says they need to drive back to the “angry cloud”. And Team Lokis are doing the same, while watching him devour an entire warship.

08:13AM:

Haha, President Loki and boastful Loki launched a coup, and now all the other Loki variants are betraying and double-crossing each other. President Loki also got his hand bitten off. Our Loki is pretty unimpressed. And it’s funny, I’m into it.

08:11AM:

Sylvie’s now in the Void, running from the smoke monster…only to be rescued by a man driving a pizza delivery vehicle who has to be Mobius, right? Yes, it’s Mobius

08:10AM:

Our Loki is going to kill…Aliath…but the other Lokis just laugh. Maybe Sylvie will come and help him? He’s slightly different, as Lokis go. Oh hey, it’s a whole gang of Lokis, including the Tom Hiddleston president one!

“Hello…which one of us are you?”

08:06AM:

Obviously, Renslayer betrayed her…and before the TVA could, Sylvie “self-pruned” to head to the Void.

Now we’re back with the Lokis, and “Boastful Loki” is living up to his name by lying about how many Avengers he’s killed. Apparently Old Loki survived the events of Infinity War, and then decided to hide on a remote planet and remove himself from reality.

He missed his brother, and then the TVA found him. “The God of Outcasts,” he calls himself.

08:04AM:

Miss Minutes is back, and checking files! But Renslayer can’t be trusted! Sylvie isn’t fooled though. She’s going to head into the Void, and find the proper end of the universe.

08:02AM:

Turns out Kid Loki calls the shots, because he managed to kill Thor. And hey, there’s Mjolnir, buried in the ground.

Anyway this is his “kingdom.” Sounds like someone is prepping for Young Avengers…

08:00AM:

Loki trying to find out the truth from his Loki pals – they’re reluctant to because they’re busy. “Lokis survive, that’s just what we do.”

“That’s all there is…all there ever is.”

Basically they manage to avoid the monster, who devours whole realities otherwise.

07:58AM:

Sylvie and Renslayer are chatting – explaining where they send leftover matter to “a void at the end of time”. Basically Loki might be alive, and they can use him to find out the truth about the TVA.

Don’t trust her Sylvie!

07:55AM:

We’re back in the Upside-Down, sorry, the TVA (with some cool camera angles), showing us a Time-Keeper head, before heading into the weird, blasted world Loki landed in at the end of last week’s episode. Apparently it’s called The Void, according to the synopsis – watch out Loki, the Cybermen and Daleks might still be in there!

Also theres a big old smoke monster there who wants to eat them. I think he was called Goliath?

07:53AM:

Here we go, another early episode drop! Recap reminds us of Loki variants, everything that happened last week.

Also, this week’s episode is called “Journey into Mystery” in homage to the oldest Marvel comics involving Loki. Very cool.

07:51AM:

I mean, what about “President Loki” in the cool green suit we’ve seen in all the trailers? Is he a new variant, or just our variant in an odd situation? I’m beginning to tend towards the former in my thinking, just because it seems unlikely the series has room for that long a detour for our “main” Loki…

07:49AM:

Here’s a question – are there any Loki variants that look like, you know, Loki?

Obviously we’re getting some extreme divergences from the Sacred Timeline here, but back in episode two we were led to believe that most (or at least some) of the alternate Lokis were basically just Tom Hiddlestons in different outfits. As we meet some other variants, will we also meet them?

Basically, I just want to see Tom Hiddleston in funny outfits I guess? Sue me.

07:45AM:

Lokis, Lokis everywhere and not a drop to drink

What a cliffhanger! Loki episode four really left us reeling last week as the truth of the TVA was revealed, Mobius and Loki (Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston) were apparently pruned and then the true scale of Loki variants out there was revealed…including Crocodile Loki. Croki? Really want to see the version of the Avengers he took on (including actual Marvel character Throg, maybe? Or Spider-Ham?)

Anyway, we’re in the home stretch now for a series that has so far surprised us at every turn. Will Loki team up with these alternate versions of him? Will Sylvie bully Renslayer into showing her who really runs the TVA (is it Kang???), and where did Loki end up after he was pruned anyway?

Apparently, just like episode four today’s installment is one of the biggest, weirdest chapters in Loki’s small-screen story (at least according to Tom Hiddleston), so hopefully we’ll get some answers. Or at least, more cute animal versions of Loki.

