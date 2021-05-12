Strange cartoon clock on new Loki series poster sparks mixed reactions from fans

The MCU’s resident trickster is yet to make his official Disney Plus debut, but Loki is already trolling fans. Or is he?

The latest Loki poster released by Marvel not only confirmed the series would be airing on Wednesdays – as opposed to Fridays like its predecessors WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – but also featured an unusual cartoon clock that seemed to tick off some fans (we make no apologies for the pun).

The poster features Tom Hiddleston as the titular Norse god, surrounded by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15. The trio are part of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation that exists outside of time and space to protect the “proper flow of time.” Take a look at the poster below:

Time to begin the countdown 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki arrives in four weeks, with new episodes every Wednesday starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RzuAkIOuhJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 12, 2021

Many commenters wondered why the strange orange clock was included, but the answer may have already been revealed in the Loki trailer.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the cartoon clock on the screen of a retro TV, in what appears to be the TVA’s headquarters. It is also featured on a poster under the word “Behave” in an earlier scene. It’s possible the clock is simply the TVA’s mascot, and that explains why it’s featured in the TVA-heavy poster.

Of course, it is also possible there could be something more going on and the cartoon clock is an Easter egg, or perhaps it’s a reference to something else entirely. This is Marvel, after all.

Loki premieres on Wednesday 9th June on Disney Plus.

