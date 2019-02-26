And, unlike previous Netflix series such as Jessica Jones, Daredevil and The Punisher, the new Marvel TV series are set to be more closely aligned with the world of the Marvel movies.

"[The new series on Disney+] will be Marvel Studios productions," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com ahead of the release of upcoming film Captain Marvel. "They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU."

Thus far, the only confirmed series is the one following Tom Hiddleston's Loki, which will reportedly follow the character through various stages of human history as he influences and alters monumental events.

Previous Marvel TV series on Netflix – which have all now been cancelled – took place in the MCU, but featured new characters and events that were entirely unrelated to those of the films, and fans never saw any events portrayed in the films – for example, Thanos' Infinity War snap – bleed in.

As for further info on the series, Feige is keeping his cards close to his chest for now.

"As we've been doing for years, we aren't going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man," he said.