Variety reports that Grant will only appear in one episode, but given that the series will be closely connected to upcoming Marvel films, there is the possibility he could have a more prominent role down the line.

Loki was last seen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where he was able to cheat death for the third time and steal an infinity stone in the process.

This upcoming streaming series is said to follow the character as he travels through time, influencing major moments from human history.

Previously, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino had been announced as cast members on the show, but their roles are also being kept tightly under wraps.

Grant previously appeared in 2017's Logan as sinister scientist Dr Zander Rice, but notably the film is not set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Most recently, he portrayed a senior member of the villainous First Order in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A number of other Marvel shows are on their way to Disney+, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has faced production issues due to coronavirus.

Disney+ launches in the UK on Tuesday 24th March