Strictly’s Graziano di Prima won’t have a celeb partner this year

With the Strictly Come Dancing celebs already in rehearsals, fans of the BBC1 entertainment extravaganza have one major question: which professional dancer will each star be paired up with?

Answer: not Graziano di Prima. The Italian dancer, who joined the show in 2018, has revealed he won’t have a celebrity partner in this year’s competition. However, he will still appear in group performances.

Speaking on Instagram, Graziano wrote: “Just letting all the fans know that I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don’t worry… I am not going anywhere!

“You will see me every Saturday/Sunday nights in all our amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series.

“We have some amazing routines already and I can’t wait for you to see them all!”

He added: “To my fellow pros, good luck for a magical series. Let’s do this and I love you all! Graz.”

In last year’s competition, 25-year-old Graziano was partnered with radio presenter Vick Hope. The two finished the competition in 12th place.

With 15 celebrities (seven women and eight men) and 18 professional dancers (nine of each gender), two other pros – one male and one female – apart from Graziano will be left without a partner.

Exactly which pair of professionals will be sidelined currently isn’t clear, but it is believed the recently single Neil Jones will finally be paired with a celebrity after three years without one.