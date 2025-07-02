The cobbles veteran was stunned when, earlier in the week, he discovered evidence of his wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) tampering with the garage work of his half-brother Carl (Jonathan Howard).

Despite having feelings for Carl, Abi told Kevin that Carl was making her uncomfortable with his banter - but Kev later spotted the pair looking close.

As the ITV soap continues, Kevin is quietly seething as Abi admits she's worried about his cancer test results.

Abi is then forced to attend a car breakdown, leaving Kevin to head to the hospital alone.

Abi and brother-in-law Carl Webster ITV

At the garage, Abi finds Carl relaxing, and when he says he can't stop thinking about her and urges her to admit she feels the same, Abi denies it.

As Abi claims she's happy with her husband, Kevin is nervous to see his consultant and find out if his chemotherapy has worked.

You'll have to tune in on ITVX, or wait until the episode airs on ITV at 8pm, to find out what happens next, but Coronation Street has shed some light on the situation in its latest spoilers.

Next week, Kevin is set to tell Carl that he's now cancer-free, but Abi is under the impression that Kev actually needs further treatment.

With Abi's encouragement, Kevin ends up telling Carl and their sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) that his cancer hasn't responded to treatment.

But when he later tells Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that his cancer is in fact gone, it seems this is the true version of events and that Kev is lying to Abi to keep their marriage alive.

With Abi fighting her attraction to Carl, will she uncover Kevin's major betrayal?

