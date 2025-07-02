However, a final showrunner decision has not been made just yet for the Amazon MGM Studios production.

Rebecca Yarros's Fourth Wing novels, which are planned to be a five-book series, have become an international hit, with the first three titles, Fourth Wing, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm, out now.

They follow a 20-year-old woman named Violet Sorrengail who leaves the life of a Scribe behind to become a dragon rider, training at the brutal Basgiath War College.

Not many details have emerged about the TV adaptation's cast, although Yarros previously confirmed that love interest Xaden Riorson will be played by a person of colour.

Book display 'Fourth Wing' by Rebecca Yarros. Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

She told Variety: "We’re just going to say he’s POC, we’re just going to leave it at that.

"I didn’t rise to the bait of a lot of those posts, which I think probably got me some flack, but I knew we were already in development for TV, and I want to make sure that role is open to as much diversity as possible.

"So I was never going to give the readers my vision because I know that once you give the readers your vision, that’s what they’re gonna stick to. And I wanted to make sure we left it open to as much diversity as possible."

Jac Schaeffer. Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

She also promised that she has a publication schedule in mind for the remaining books and that the TV show won't encounter the same issue that plagued Game of Thrones, with the series overtaking the source material.

Schaeffer, meanwhile, most recently received widespread acclaim for Agatha All Along, which fans have deemed one of the best Marvel TV shows in years.

As well as being tipped for the Fourth Wing adaptation, she's set to direct the pilot for the Holes Disney+ remake.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+.

