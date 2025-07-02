What channel is Iceland v Finland Euro 2025 match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Iceland v Finland in Euro 2025, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Euro 2025 is finally here. Iceland face Finland in the tournament opener in Thun on Wednesday afternoon.
Both will be desperate to get off to a winning start to fuel their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.
The pair have been drawn alongside hosts Switzerland and fellow Scandinavian side Norway in Group A – with the top two teams set to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Iceland are a structured and organised outfit, but finding the goals to win games is a concern heading into the tournament.
They'll face a Finland team that exceeded expectations in qualifying and arrive in a good run of form. They now have to prove they're not just in Switzerland to make up the numbers.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Iceland v Finland on TV and online.
When is Iceland v Finland?
Iceland v Finland will take place on Wednesday 2nd July 2025.
Iceland v Finland kick-off time
Iceland v Finland will kick off at 5pm.
What TV channel is Iceland v Finland on?
You can watch live coverage of Iceland v Finland on ITV1 from 4pm.
Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.
How to live stream Iceland v Finland online
You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Iceland v Finland on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Iceland v Finland odds
Iceland (27/20) Draw (2/1) Finland (9/4)
