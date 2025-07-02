The Running Man: Release date and latest news for Edgar Wright film
Glen Powell stars in this new adaptation of the Stephen King novel.
It's been almost four years since Edgar Wright's most recent film, Last Night in Soho, was released, but finally the director is back, with a new adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man.
The trailer for the film has now been released, and it sees Glen Powell's Ben Richards entering a deadly game of hide and seek, in which he has 30 days to outrun professional assassins on his tail.
But what else do we know about Wright's latest film thus far, who else stars in it and when is it set to be released in cinemas?
Read on for everything you need to know about The Running Man.
When will The Running Man be released?
The Running Man will be released in cinemas worldwide on 7th November 2025.
The film's development was first announced in February 2021, while filming started in November 2024 and finished in March 2025.
What is The Running Man about?
The Running Man is an adaptation of the 1982 novel by Stephen King, which was previously also adapted for the screen in 1987. That version starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and was directed by Paul Michael Glaser.
The synopsis for the new film says: "In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television - a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.
"Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.
"But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite - and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."
The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright, along with co-writer Michael Bacall. Wright has stated that he had been a long-time fan of the novel, and always felt that "most of the book has not been adapted", given the differences between the 1987 film and the original story.
In 2017, Wright said on social media that the film he would most like to remake would be The Running Man, and when producer Simon Kinberg started developing a new adaptation of King's novel, he reached out to Wright.
Bacall told Entertainment Weekly that he and Wright got a "good response" from King when they sent him the script, which was "very relieving and gratifying".
Who stars in The Running Man?
The Running Man is led by Glen Powell, the star of Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Hit Man and Anyone But You.
He is joined in the cast by Josh Brolin (Dune), Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons), Lee Pace (Foundation), Jayme Lawson (Sinners), Michael Cera (The Phoenician Scheme), Emilia Jones (Coda) and William H Macy (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).
You can find a full list of the central cast for The Running Man here:
- Glen Powell as Ben Richards
- Josh Brolin as Dan Killian
- Colman Domingo as Bobby Thompson
- Lee Pace as Evan McCone
- Jayme Lawson as Sheila Richards
- Michael Cera as Elton Parrakis
- Emilia Jones as Amelia Williams
- William H Macy as TBC
- David Zayas as Richard Manuel
- Katy O'Brian as Laughlin
- Daniel Ezra as a contestant
- Karl Glusman as a hunter
- Sean Hayes as TBC
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Running Man trailer
You can watch the full trailer for The Running Man right here now.
The Running Man will be released in cinemas on 7th November 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.