When will The Running Man be released?

Josh Brolin in The Running Man Ross Ferguson/Paramount Pictures

The Running Man will be released in cinemas worldwide on 7th November 2025.

The film's development was first announced in February 2021, while filming started in November 2024 and finished in March 2025.

What is The Running Man about?

Colman Domingo in The Running Man. Paramount

The Running Man is an adaptation of the 1982 novel by Stephen King, which was previously also adapted for the screen in 1987. That version starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and was directed by Paul Michael Glaser.

The synopsis for the new film says: ​"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television - a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

"Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.

"But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite - and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

The film is written and directed by Edgar Wright, along with co-writer Michael Bacall. Wright has stated that he had been a long-time fan of the novel, and always felt that "most of the book has not been adapted", given the differences between the 1987 film and the original story.

In 2017, Wright said on social media that the film he would most like to remake would be The Running Man, and when producer Simon Kinberg started developing a new adaptation of King's novel, he reached out to Wright.

Bacall told Entertainment Weekly that he and Wright got a "good response" from King when they sent him the script, which was "very relieving and gratifying".

Who stars in The Running Man?

Glen Powell in The Running Man. Paramount

The Running Man is led by Glen Powell, the star of Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Hit Man and Anyone But You.

He is joined in the cast by Josh Brolin (Dune), Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons), Lee Pace (Foundation), Jayme Lawson (Sinners), Michael Cera (The Phoenician Scheme), Emilia Jones (Coda) and William H Macy (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).

You can find a full list of the central cast for The Running Man here:

Glen Powell as Ben Richards

Josh Brolin as Dan Killian

Colman Domingo as Bobby Thompson

Lee Pace as Evan McCone

Jayme Lawson as Sheila Richards

Michael Cera as Elton Parrakis

Emilia Jones as Amelia Williams

William H Macy as TBC

David Zayas as Richard Manuel

Katy O'Brian as Laughlin

Daniel Ezra as a contestant

Karl Glusman as a hunter

Sean Hayes as TBC

The Running Man trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Running Man right here now.

The Running Man will be released in cinemas on 7th November 2025.

