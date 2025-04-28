The film stars Michael B Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their Mississippi home from Chicago in the 1930s with the goal of setting up a juke joint – only for its grand opening to be interrupted by some... unfriendly visitors.

Given all the acclaim, if you've not yet seen the film – or are perhaps wanting to know when you can rewatch it from the comfort of your own home – you might be wondering what your options are.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sinners.

How to watch Sinners – is it streaming?

No – Sinners is not currently streaming and has been released for an exclusive theatrical run.

Given how well it has performed at the box office so far, that theatrical run looks likely to continue for some time yet, and so for the time being the only way to watch the film is by heading to the cinema.

However, it's worth noting that there are a few different options when it comes to choosing your cinema-going experience.

Ryan Coogler has been vocal about the various ways to watch the film – even going viral with a video he made with Kodak explaining the different ways to watch, which you can see below:

The optimum way to watch the film is in IMAX – and especially on a 70mm IMAX print, although it's worth noting that the BFI IMAX in London is the only place in the UK where the latter option is available.

Still, there are several other IMAX screens around the country, so even if you can't watch the 70mm print there are still a few options if you want to see the film on the biggest screen possible.

You can find your nearest screen and the showing times by visiting the official IMAX website.

When will Sinners be released digitally?

While the film is still near the beginning of its theatrical run, Sinners will eventually be made available for rental and purchase on the usual premium video on demand platforms such as Prime Video, Sky Store, Google Play and YouTube.

No date has been announced as yet, and Warner Bros doesn't always stick to the same pattern for all of its films, so the best we can do at the moment is some educated guesswork.

But it's worth noting that in cases like this, where a film is proven to have legs at the box office, the wait for a home release is likely to be longer, and so we'll most likely still be waiting a while before you can watch the film from your sofa.

We'd therefore imagine that it will be late May at the very earliest before Sinners arrives on PVOD platforms, although it could possibly even be sometime in June.

When we hear any further word, we'll update this page accordingly – so do keep checking back.

Where will Sinners be streaming in the UK?

In addition to its PVOD release, you might be wondering if the film will also be made available with a subscription to any of the major streamers such as Netflix and Prime Video.

Well, the answer is a little complicated for UK viewers. If you're in the US, then the simple answer is yes – as with all Warner Bros titles, the film will begin streaming on HBO's streaming service Max around three months or so after its theatrical release.

However, Max is not available in the UK, and so there's a far less clear picture as to which – if any – streaming service it will land on here, but we'll be keeping our eye out for any updates.

Sinners trailer

If you still haven't made your mind up about taking a trip to see Sinners at the cinema, the trailer below might help convince you:

Sinners is now showing in UK cinemas.

