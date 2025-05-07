Another 30 Rock alum, Alda also makes a guest appearance in this reimagining as the father of Kerri Kenney's Anne, who unexpectedly splits from longtime husband Nick (Steve Carell) at the start of the season.

That isn't the only curve ball she's thrown over the first eight episodes, either, with The Four Seasons also ending on a somewhat sombre note as the friendship group loses one of its own – permanently.

It's the kind of ending that leaves you wanting more, but the status of a potential The Four Seasons season 2 on Netflix remains unclear for the time being. Here's everything we do know so far.

Will there be The Four Seasons season 2?

(L-R) Colman Domingo as Danny and Marco Calvani as Claude in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack / Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether The Four Seasons has been renewed for season 2 or cancelled, but we can expect a verdict from the streamer relatively soon.

Typically, the platform analyses viewership over the first month of a show's release, considering not just the sheer number of views, but also the completion rate for a given series.

One thing is certain, though: the creatives behind The Four Seasons would jump at the chance of making another chapter, with the show being changed from miniseries to (potentially) continuing drama midway through production.

Explaining the shift, co-creator Lang Fisher said (via The Hollywood Reporter): "It could be a great limited series, but we have ideas if it goes on. It’s a question of whether we can get the whole cast back and we want to see what these guys would do next."

Co-creator and star Tina Fey added: "I think we were encouraged to stay open to it, as well. It is so human in its scale, and I think humans are going to be around for… at least 15 more years."

When could a potential The Four Seasons season 2 be released?

If The Four Seasons were to be renewed for a second season, we'd expect it to release within 18 months of the first – which would take us to an autumn/winter 2026 premiere.

One factor that could delay things is the availability of The Four Seasons' cast, with Fey and co-stars Will Forte and Colman Domingo being especially busy – the latter is coming off two consecutive Oscar nominations, after all.

We'll update this page when more details about a possible follow-up emerge.

Who could star in a potential The Four Seasons season 2?

Tina Fey stars in The Four Seasons. Netflix

If The Four Seasons is renewed for a second season, you can expect much of the main cast to reprise their roles, including Tina Fey and Will Forte as lead couple Kate and Jack.

Kerri Kenney would also reprise her role as divorced (and recently widowed) Anne, with Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani as her loyal friends Danny and Claude, who are also married.

The main cast of The Four Seasons also includes Erika Henningsen as the younger girlfriend of Nick (Steve Carell), who he got together after leaving Anne shocked by his request for a divorce.

Carell himself would be the sole absence as his character was killed off at the end of the penultimate episode, with co-creator Fey explaining the surprise decision in an interview with TV Insider.

"We wanted something to happen that was human-scale, but also meaningful," she began. "We're getting to an age where that happens. If someone our age dies… It's sad, but not that shocking.

"So we decided, as painful as it was, that we would let that happen and see what that did to the other characters."

Here's a reminder of The Four Seasons cast member who could return for a potential season 2.

Tina Fey plays Kate

Colman Domingo plays Danny

Marco Calvani plays Claude

Kerri Kenney-Silver plays Anne

Will Forte plays Jack

Erika Henningsen plays Ginny

Julia Lester plays Lila

Ashlyn Maddox plays Beth

What could a potential The Four Seasons season 2 be about?

Erika Henningsen as Ginny in The Four Seasons. Francisco Roman/Netflix

If The Four Seasons is renewed for season 2, the co-creators have said it would return to the same friendship group as they deal with new challenges – including moving on after Nick's death.

Co-creator Lang Fisher rejected the suggestion that the show could introduce a different group in the style of The White Lotus, telling The Hollywood Reporter that "I don’t think we would do it ever as an anthology".

She added: "I think you want to see these particular characters."

Fellow writer Tracey Wigfield concurred, revealing that Erika Henningsen's Ginny would remain a part of the show despite the death of Nick, who was her entry-point into the group (comprised of friends two decades her senior).

She explained: "If we did another season, we would want the same group of friends, and we'd want Ginny to really be tied in there because she and Anne are going to have children who are siblings. And it just gives us a lot to play with in their relationship."

Is there a trailer for a The Four Seasons season 2?

There's no unseen footage just yet, but we'll update this page if anything new appears.

