The difficult fallout is charted in snapshots as the group reconvenes for trips and holidays across all four seasons of the year, with the other couples in the clique questioning if they too could imagine life without their respective partners.

Joining Carell and Kenney-Silver are comedy icon Tina Fey (also the show's co-creator), plus frequent collaborator Will Forte and recent Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo.

If you'd like to know more about The Four Seasons cast, you've come to the right place – read on for everything you need to know about the talent assembled for the Netflix comedy series.

The Four Seasons cast: Full list of actors in Netflix comedy

(L-R) Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Here's a quick overview of the key players in Netflix's The Four Seasons – read on for more detailed breakdowns of each character and who plays them – including where you might have seen them before.

Tina Fey plays Kate

Steve Carell plays Nick

Colman Domingo plays Danny

Marco Calvani plays Claude

Kerri Kenney-Silver plays Anne

Will Forte plays Jack

Erika Henningsen plays Ginny

Julia Lester plays Lila

Ashlyn Maddox plays Beth

Tina Fey plays Kate

Tina Fey as Kate in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Kate? Kate is a woman who has been married to her husband, Jack, for decades. Together, they have holidayed with the same group of coupled friends for many years, but the dynamic of the group is thrown into disarray by the decision of one of the pairs to split up. The upheaval prompts all to question if they are happy in their relationships or if there is anything else they want from their lives.

What else has Tina Fey been in? Fey became famous in the cast of American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, which she followed with her own sitcom 30 Rock – which satirised the chaotic production of a live television series. She went on to produce and guest star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News and Girls5eva. Most recently, she played icy podcast host Cinda Canning in Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, Fey's big screen work includes teen comedy Mean Girls, its musical remake, plus Muppets Most Wanted, Pixar's Soul, A Haunting in Venice and Date Night, where she appeared opposite The Four Seasons co-star Steve Carell.

Steve Carell plays Nick

Steve Carell as Nick in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Nick? Nick is one of the members of a social group comprised of three couples, who regularly go on holiday together. After decades of marriage, Nick comes to the realisation that he is unhappy with his wife, Anne, and abruptly confides in his friends that he plans to divorce her. The group is thoroughly divided over the decision and how best to handle it.

What else has Steve Carell been in? Another sketch comedy alum, Carell broke through on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, which led to roles in high-profile comedy films Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Bruce Almighty. He is probably most famous for his portrayal of Michael Scott on the US edition of Ricky Gervais sitcom The Office.

He re-united with The Office (US) showrunner Greg Daniels for Netflix sitcom Space Force and also lends his voice to Gru in the Despicable Me films. In recent years, Carell has also taken more dramatic roles in acclaimed films Foxcatcher, The Big Short, Battle of the Sexes and Beautiful Boy as well as thriller miniseries The Patient.

Colman Domingo plays Danny

Colman Domingo as Danny in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Danny? Danny is another member of the friendship group, who is married to his passionate Italian husband Claude. In recent years, Danny has suffered some health issues, which have caused Claude to fuss over him even more than usual.

What else has Colman Domingo been in? Domingo has recently earned Academy Award nominations for his roles in powerful biopic Rustin and prison drama Sing Sing. His other film credits include collaborations with Chadwick Boseman on 42 and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, plus Lincoln, Selma and the recent musical version of The Color Purple.

Domingo worked extensively on stage before moving into regular screen roles on Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria and, most recently, Netflix's The Madness.

Marco Calvani plays Claude

(L-R) Kerri Kenney as Anne and Marco Calvani as Claude in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Claude? Claude is Danny's husband, who is deeply in love with him and struggles to cope with his haphazard lifestyle choices. He is not especially close with Jack, who once bought him a long historical book just so that they would have something to talk about.

What else has Marco Calvani been in? Calvani may be unfamiliar to viewers, having primarily worked as a playwright and director on theatre productions alongside taking acting roles in a handful of Italian films. He played Oliviero Carafa in the Canal+ and Sky Italia co-production Borgia, set during the Renaissance period.

Kerri Kenney-Silver plays Anne

(L-R) Steve Carell as Nick and Kerri Kenney as Anne in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Anne? Anne is another member of the friendship group, who has been married to Nick for many years, with whom she has one university-aged daughter. As their child flies the nest, they look towards an exciting, if daunting, new chapter in their lives – but have very different ideas of what it should involve.

What else has Kerri Kenney been in? Kenney is best known for co-creating and starring in Comedy Central's Reno 911! – a spoof of factual police shows, like COPS – which has recently been revived on Quibi and Roku. Kenney's other credits include Netflix's Love and A Series of Unfortunate Events, NBC's Superstore and FX's What We Do in the Shadows. She's also known for comedy films Role Models and Wanderlust, both of which star Paul Rudd.

Will Forte plays Jack

Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Jack? Jack is Kate's husband. The pair appear content to the casual observer, although Nick's sudden change of circumstances causes even themselves to ask questions about whether they are happy together. In particular, Jack's tendency to be the butt of a joke perhaps masks a deeper issue that needs addressing.

What else has Will Forte been in? Forte is a longtime collaborator of Tina Fey's, having previously worked with her on both Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. He is also known for his comedy character MacGruber, a parody of '80s action heroes, plus his acclaimed post-apocalyptic comedy series The Last Man on Earth, which ran for four seasons.

Other credits include animated shows Win or Lose, Gremlins: The Wild Batch and Sausage Party: Foodtopia, plus Netflix's sci-fi drama Sweet Tooth and sketch show I Think You Should Leave.

Erika Henningsen plays Ginny

Erika Henningsen as Ginny in The Four Seasons. Francisco Roman/Netflix

Who is Ginny? Ginny is Nick's much younger girlfriend, who starts joining the group for their vacations following his separation from Anne. His friends are unsure of how to behave around her, given both her differing interests and opinions, plus their own loyalty to Nick's ex-wife.

What else has Erika Henningsen been in? Henningsen is the voice of Charlie Morningstar on Prime Video's cult hit animated series Hazbin Hotel. Her other credits include Peacock/Netflix comedy series Girls5eva and the original Broadway production of the Mean Girls musical, where she played Cady Heron.

Julia Lester plays Lila

Julia Lester as Lila in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

Who is Lila? Lila is Nick and Anne's daughter, who is currently at university. Nick hoped that their separation wouldn't overly affect her given that she's reached adulthood and left home – but that proves incorrect.

What else has Julia Lester been in? Lester is best known for Disney Plus teen comedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she played the main role of Ashlyn Caswell.

Ashlyn Maddox plays Beth

Who is Beth? Beth is the daughter of Kate and Jack, who attends the same university as Lila but runs in different social circles.

What else has Ashlyn Maddox been in? Maddox has previously appeared in long-running US crime drama Law & Order.

