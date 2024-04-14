It wouldn't quite be a Gosling performance if he didn't commit to the Ken bit and that he did. There were plenty of skits, which saw Gosling breaking character, unable to hold in his laughter.

What sounds like an epic night in comedy, some UK fans of the show are likely desperate to know how they can tune in to all the action.

Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Saturday Night Live airs on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Sky Comedy, one day after the US broadcast.

Who is hosting SNL this week?

This week, Ryan Gosling hosted the sketch show, and was joined by Chris Stapleton as the musical guest of the night.

What is Saturday Night Live?

America's most famous sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live has formed the launchpad for some of the country's most noted actors and presenters, from Seth Rogan and Jimmy Fallon, to Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy.

The long-running show features a regular cast alongside a conveyor belt of celebrity hosts and guest-stars, which in this upcoming season will include Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph reprising their roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

Who is in the SNL cast?

The SNL cast currently features the likes of Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner.

The show's comedic talent is generally divided into two tiers: the more establish acts (known as the repertory players) and the newer cast members (known as featured players).

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph: all feature in the (very very long) list of previous Saturday Night Live cast members.

Saturday Night Live trailer

Ahead of Gosling's appearance on the show, SNL dropped a sneak peek of the star in action with musical guest act Chris Stapleton.

