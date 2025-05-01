During the trips that follow, they wrestle with how to treat new girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen), while also confronting the realities of their own long-term marriages – and the feelings they have been suppressing for years.

The title of the miniseries refers not to the luxury hotel chain where The White Lotus is filmed, but rather to the four seasons of the year, with one vacation taking place in each – providing a variety of locations and experiences for the group to be dropped into.

If any have caught your eye, read on for your The Four Seasons location guide as the series lands on Netflix.

Where is Netflix's The Four Seasons filmed?

(L-R) Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack/Netflix

The Four Seasons was filmed primarily in the state of New York, making use of three neighbouring counties, while the cast also flew out to Puerto Rico to shoot picturesque holiday scenes.

The area is located in the southern part of the state, approximately 50 miles away from New York City and roughly 110 miles away from the state capital of Albany.

The Orange County tourist board has confirmed that "much of" The Four Seasons was filmed in the region, making use of locations such as Mount Peter, which is the setting for the show's skiing sequences (see above).

The production also visited high-tech sound stages in Newburgh – likely either Umbra Stages or GJW Studios – for interior scenes, with filming also spilling out onto the streets of the city.

In addition, The Four Seasons cast and crew shot in the neighbouring New York counties of Putnam and Dutchess, which share the Hudson Valley, while tropical beach scenes during the group's ill-fated trip to an eco-resort were filmed in Puerto Rico.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Four Seasons is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.