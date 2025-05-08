Fey adapted the series from Alan Alda's 1981 romcom film of the same name along with her former 30 Rock collaborators Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, and she also plays the key role of Kate.

Meanwhile the starry cast also include Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte and Kerri Kenney-Silver – with Alda also having a guest role himself in the series.

(L-R) Colman Domingo as Danny and Marco Calvani as Claude in The Four Seasons. Jon Pack / Netflix

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news."

It continues: "Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface."

In a positive comment piece about the series, RadioTimes.com said the show was all the better for avoiding comparisons to The White Lotus – another starry show focusing on well-off people at a luxury resort – claiming that: "Fey's warmhearted comedy-drama effectively [serves] as the yin to its yang."

We added: "Far from feeling like a lightweight tribute act, The Four Seasons is actually a welcome palate cleanser after a slow, uneasy and ultimately feel-bad stay at The White Lotus, approaching its material from an entirely different point of view."

It's not yet clear whether the show will return for another run, but Fey previously teased (via The Hollywood Reporter) that there was the chance of further episodes.

"I think we were encouraged to stay open to it, as well," she said. "It is so human in its scale, and I think humans are going to be around for… at least 15 more years."

