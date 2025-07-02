Squid Game season 3 breaks Netflix viewership record with mind-blowing finale
The new batch of six episodes achieved a feat no other season has managed on Netflix.
Ever since the first season debuted on Netflix back in 2022, Squid Game has been in the business of breaking ratings records.
Now, with the show's third and final season having debuted on the platform on Friday 27th July, the show is back to its old ways, breaking the streamer's record for the most views for a show in its first three days.
The series amassed an incredible 60.1 million views across all six episodes, was the most-watched title of the week, and has already become the ninth most popular season of non-English TV on Netflix.
Season 3 also ranked as No. 1 on the weekly charts in all 93 countries where Netflix has a Top 10, the first season of TV to ever do this in its debut week.
In comparison with the show's second season, that run debuted to 68 million views in four days.
However, season 2 debuted on a Thursday rather than a Friday, and on Boxing Day, meaning viewers had more time to watch the episodes due to the holidays.
Read more:
- Bridgerton star reveals how season 4 episodes will have "very different tone" to previous seasons
- Slow Horses writer explains biggest challenge with upcoming season 5
The third season of Squid Game has brought the hit Korean drama to an end, having been shot back to back with season 2.
On the show's ending, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously said at a press conference for season 3 that he was "still thinking whether it's good or not, but the audience, the viewers will see".
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
For those who have already binged their way through the new episodes, Hwang has also broken down some of the biggest spoilers including an A-list cameo and how he 'raised the stakes' with the addition of a crucial new character.
Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.