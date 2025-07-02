The series amassed an incredible 60.1 million views across all six episodes, was the most-watched title of the week, and has already become the ninth most popular season of non-English TV on Netflix.

Season 3 also ranked as No. 1 on the weekly charts in all 93 countries where Netflix has a Top 10, the first season of TV to ever do this in its debut week.

In comparison with the show's second season, that run debuted to 68 million views in four days.

However, season 2 debuted on a Thursday rather than a Friday, and on Boxing Day, meaning viewers had more time to watch the episodes due to the holidays.

Read more:

The third season of Squid Game has brought the hit Korean drama to an end, having been shot back to back with season 2.

On the show's ending, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously said at a press conference for season 3 that he was "still thinking whether it's good or not, but the audience, the viewers will see".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For those who have already binged their way through the new episodes, Hwang has also broken down some of the biggest spoilers including an A-list cameo and how he 'raised the stakes' with the addition of a crucial new character.

Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.