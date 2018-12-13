New EastEnders set will not be “value for money” says Parliamentary body as costs spiral millions over budget

A report published by the National Audit Office has forecasted that the new EastEnders set at BBC Elstree will cost £27 million more than originally envisaged and take an additional two-and-a-half years to complete – findings that have led to the head of the Parliamentary body questioning whether the project can now deliver “value for money”.

Back in 2013, when plans for a new permanent exterior set were announced, the BBC believed that the project would cost £59.7 million and be completed by August 2018. Plans were then revised in 2015 when the target completion date was moved to October 2020. But in October 2017, the Corporation announced that this date was no longer achievable due to forecast delays and cost increases.

The BBC now expects the majority of the new EastEnders set to be completed by the end of March 2021, with the project finished in its entirety – including a re-creation of the existing set and extensions to the Walford neighbourhood – by May 2023 and at an approved cost of £86.7 million. RadioTimes.com understands that this final figure also takes into account additional renovations to the studios at BBC Elstree, including improvements to the heating, upgrades to the electrical infrastructure and the installation of new production suites.

The NAO, however, believes that some of the reasons for the delays and cost increases could have been addressed earlier by the BBC. Amyas Morse, the head of the NAO said today:

“The BBC will not be able to deliver value for money on E20 in the way that it originally envisaged. It is surprising that some of the reasons for this were built in from the beginning. Despite recent project management improvements, E20 is late and over budget against its 2015 plans. We believe that the planned benefits are still broadly achievable, but given the high-risk nature of E20 it will need close scrutiny until it is finished.”

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com that the corporation recognised the issues that had arisen during the build but said many of them were outside its control: “The set of EastEnders was built in 1984 and only intended for use for two years. Over 30 years later, the show remains one of the BBC’s flagship programmes and yet is filming from a set that is no longer fit for purpose. The new set will be suitable for HD filming for the first time and extend Walford to better reflect modern East End London.

“It’s a large, complex project which has already delivered many other vital improvements at BBC Elstree Centre but like any building work of this scale there have been challenges on the way, including construction market issues beyond our control and from working on a brownfield site. As the NAO recognises we’ve already made improvements and are keeping the project under close scrutiny.”

The NAO has now made various recommendations to the BBC, including the suggestion that it carry out periodic, independent scrutiny of the feasibility of its programme plans. The Corporation has responded by saying that its Board will continue to receive monthly updates on the EastEnders project with the BBC’s Audit and Risk Committee providing additional independent oversight on a quarterly basis.

