Jodie Whittaker ponders a future without her companions in new Doctor Who clip

The Doctor can get awfully lonely without a companion – and it’s even worse when she’s about to lose the company of three human friends in one go.

In a first look clip from the next episode of Doctor Who – ominously titled Arachnids In The UK – the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) has fulfilled her promise and delivered Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) safely back to Earth. But now what?

Asked what she’ll do next, the Doctor tries to put a brave face on it: “Ah, you know. Back in the box. There’s loads to see.”

But Yaz is unconvinced – and invites the Doctor over for tea. The Tardis can provide the biscuits, surely?

Doctor Who returns on Sunday 28th October at 7pm on BBC1