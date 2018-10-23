Jodie Whittaker ponders a future without her companions in new Doctor Who clip
Is it time for the Doctor to say goodbye to Graham, Ryan and Yaz?
The Doctor can get awfully lonely without a companion – and it’s even worse when she’s about to lose the company of three human friends in one go.
In a first look clip from the next episode of Doctor Who – ominously titled Arachnids In The UK – the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) has fulfilled her promise and delivered Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) safely back to Earth. But now what?
- One Doctor Who actor had to overcome serious arachnophobia for upcoming spider episode
- John Barrowman responds to Doctor Who’s sneaky Captain Jack Easter Egg
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Asked what she’ll do next, the Doctor tries to put a brave face on it: “Ah, you know. Back in the box. There’s loads to see.”
But Yaz is unconvinced – and invites the Doctor over for tea. The Tardis can provide the biscuits, surely?
Doctor Who returns on Sunday 28th October at 7pm on BBC1