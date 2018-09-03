Who is Gabby Allen? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Gabby Allen is swapping the Love Island villa for the Celebrity Big Brother house this summer.

Advertisement

The fitness instructor and TV personality was one of the last women standing on ITV2’s reality show last year where she made it to the live final with her then-boyfriend Marcel Somerville (he was in Blazin’ Squad you know!).

Unfortunately the pair didn’t last the distance. After dating for nearly a year, the shock news came in May 2018 that Marcel and Gabby had broken up. After rumours of cheating, a rep for Marcel said: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

“Gabby was a special part of Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby.”

Just one month later, Marcel hit back with accusations that Gabby had cheated on him with TOWIE and fellow CBB star Dan Osborne.

Gabby completely denies the rumours, and to be honest the whole thing is a bit confusing – but intriguingly she’s been joined in the Big Brother house by none other than Dan himself, so we may soon be hearing more about what did or did not happen between them…

Gabby Allen: key facts

Age: 26

Job: Reality TV star

Twitter: @gabbydawnallen

Advertisement

Instagram: @gabbydawnallen