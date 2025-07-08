Usually I find the screen version never quite lives up to the books - but, occasionally, when it does there's no better feeling. In this week's Radio Times, find out what it's like to take someone else's bestselling vision and turn it into must-see TV. It's a fascinating process.

And please don't miss our Proms guide in the centre of this issue. Our classical music (and Doctor Who) expert Patrick Mulkern has really gone the extra mile this year with his comprehensive guide, interviews and recommendations.

I, for one, will be tuning in on Sunday 7 September for the BBC Symphony Orchestra's performance of Grieg's Piano Concerto – hopefully with all the right notes in all the right order...

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Mick Herron and Will Smith lift the lid on how the Slough House spooks came to our screens in Slow Horses.

The Channel 4 drama The Couple Next Door is back with fresh faces and more risqué storylines.

Val McDermid created the cold case detective, but it was Emer Kenny who brought her to life on TV in Karen Pirie.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Add Mark Gatiss's Bookish to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.