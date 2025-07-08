In spoilers for upcoming episodes, Irene is desperate for answers about her recent memory loss and makes the decision to undergo tests at the hospital and the results "turn her world upside down".

"She realises that things aren't right," McGranger told TV Week. "This is the turning point for her. She tries to get out of babysitting from then on because she's terrified."

Irene finds herself consulting with Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin), who details the test she will perform, including a lumbar puncture.

McGranger continued: "Bree doesn't want to say it's one thing or another – she's in no position to do so yet - but she does strongly recommend the tests."

As for those closest to Irene, John (Shane Withington) suspects there is more to Irene's forgetfulness than meets the eye, with him thinking "she could've had a small stroke or something of that nature".

After hours, Dr Bree calls Irene and John back in to discuss the test results and most of them come back clear, except for one.

How Irene's story will come to an end is yet to be seen, but it'll be a "gut-wrenching" one for long time fans of the Australian soap.

McGranger said of her exit: "After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it's bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life.

"I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay."

She added: "Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:45pm on 5.

