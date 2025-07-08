Meanwhile, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is back on the cobbles! But with Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) growing suspicious over Aadi (Adam Hussain), what trouble awaits oblivious Dev?

Also, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) feels the pressure over his lies when poorly sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) takes action.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is worried for son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), and Carla Connor (Alison King) is puzzled by Lisa Swain's (Vicky Myers) response to a crime.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 14th July - Friday 18th July 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Mick Michaelis escapes from prison and attacks Kit Green

Mick terrorises the school. ITV

With Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) in trouble and the family falling apart, Mick makes a dramatic escape from prison, and a siege soon follows as he demands that his children are handed over.

Mick plans to go on the run, and the story starts with the agitated killer getting a message on his burner phone, while Brody (Ryan Mulvey) goes to pick up sisters Joanie and Shanice from Sally Metcalfe's (Sally Dynevor) house.

Mick arrives at Underworld. ITV

Sally tells the lad that Tim (Joe Duttine) is taking Joanie to a taster day at Weatherfield High, and Brody secretly calls Mick as he masks panic.

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) prepares for an interview at the school, just as Joanie is given a hard time about her parents from her peers.

Mick goes on the attack again. ITV

Joanie becomes upset so the school calls Sally to take her home, while Lou is questioned by PC Jess Haywood (Donnaleigh Bailey) about Mick, and Lou denies all knowledge.

Mick turns up at the school and shocks Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) by demanding that he wants Joanie.

Kit confronts Mick. ITV

Mrs Crawshaw reveals Joanie has been picked up by Sally, so Mick locks the pair in the office and flees.

Meanwhile, Sally gives Joanie a tour of the factory while it's empty, and Mick arrives on the street, with Kit in pursuit.

Mick is seen looking menacing while holding a metal bar, and in the aftermath, Kit faces life-saving surgery after his confrontation with Mick.

Will Kit survive? ITV

As Bernie and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) sit by Kit's bedside, will he pull through?

Brody is still missing and Bernie is worried for him, but has Mick escaped justice?

2. Dev Alahan returns amid Aadi Alahan robbery fears

Aadi and Lauren. ITV

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) wants to make amends for her recent behaviour and invites Aadi to tea with her and baby Frankie.

But as Aadi agrees, he's clueless to Lauren's growing feelings for him, while Aadi continues to conceal his accidental role in her spiking ordeal.

Bernie is suspicious of Aadi. ITV

By the end of the week, Aadi is shouting at a masked intruder who rushes out of the corner shop.

Aadi tells twin sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) that the lad threatened him with a wrench and forced him to empty the safe.

Asha is sympathetic as Aadi tells Jess what happened.

Dev is back! ITV

Aadi reveals the robber took £6k in cash, but as he adds that at least they're insured, Bernie thinks Aadi is acting shifty.

Is there more to Aadi's story than meets the eye?

Soon, Dev returns after months away, and he wants to know what he's missed - will he find out what's going on?

3. Kevin Webster's guilt as Debbie Webster makes big plans

Ronnie and Debbie in Coronation Street. ITV

Kevin assures Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that he will tell Abi the truth about his cancer once they're back from their weekend away.

But it's not long before Kev's guilt will kick in over lying that he still needs treatment, when he makes a new discovery about his sister Debbie (Sue Devaney).

Debbie is living with dementia, but is determined to squeeze every drop of happiness out of life.

She's fuming when she learns she and partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) have lost out on No. 6 to Carla.

But soon, Ronnie is begging Debbie to retract an over-the-top offer for the house.

Debbie reminds him she's a successful businesswoman, and Ronnie confides in Kevin that Debbie wants the house so she can live near Kev to support him through his cancer treatment.

Feeling guilty, Kevin tells Debbie he doesn't want her making rash decisions for his sake.

But will he come clean that his cancer is gone?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4. Nick Tilsley worries about son Sam Blakeman

Sam has been caught up in Mick's siege at the school. ITV

As Mick's actions ripple across the cobbles and impact the locals, a subdued Sam is a cause for concern.

Nick tries to discuss the incident at the school, but Sam refuses to talk it through.

Then Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) tells Nick that Sam's cousin Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie) hid from Mick in a classroom, but wouldn't let Sam in and he was left to fend for himself.

Nick is angry as he speaks to half-brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), but can they help Sam?

5. Carla Connor's fears for Lisa Swain

Carla is troubled by Lisa's actions. ITV

During the shop robbery, a nearby Carla and Lisa witness the thief doing a runner.

But Carla is confused when Lisa freezes instead of taking action.

Later, Carla quizzes Lisa on what happened and asks why she didn't arrest the robber.

Lisa refuses to talk about it, leaving Carla troubled.

Will Lisa open up about why she froze in the face of a crime?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.