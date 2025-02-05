Coronation Street star to depart for break in sad storyline after 25 years
Jimmi Harkishin's Dev will be away from the cobbles for a brief period.
ITV has confirmed that Coronation Street's Jimmi Harkishin, who has played Dev Alahan in the soap for almost 25 years, will be taking a break in the coming weeks.
News was first reported that Harkishin would be leaving by the Mirror, with the publication noting that an upcoming storyline will see Dev travel to India.
The character will reportedly be leaving the cobbles to be with his family after he finds out that his aunt Gita has had a fall.
He will leave behind his partner Bernie and his children Aadi and Asha, with Aadi being given charge of the kebab shop and the corner shop.
When approached by RadioTimes.com, a Coronation Street spokesperson confirmed that Harkishin's departure won't be permanent, and that the actor is taking a short break to do some travelling as it is his 25th anniversary year on the soap.
He will be back on screens in the spring.
Harkishin first joined the soap in 1999, and has been a consistent fixture in Weatherfield ever since.
Coronation Street has just announced that two new cast members are joining the show, with Farrel Hegarty and Joe Layton playing Chesney and Gemma's nightmare neighbours Lou and Mick Michaelis.
Speaking about her new role, Hegarty said: "I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.
"Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans.
"She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t…"
Meanwhile, Layton said: "Coronation Street is such an institute in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick’s shoes is so exciting.
"To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome – we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.