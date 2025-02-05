The character will reportedly be leaving the cobbles to be with his family after he finds out that his aunt Gita has had a fall.

He will leave behind his partner Bernie and his children Aadi and Asha, with Aadi being given charge of the kebab shop and the corner shop.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, a Coronation Street spokesperson confirmed that Harkishin's departure won't be permanent, and that the actor is taking a short break to do some travelling as it is his 25th anniversary year on the soap.

He will be back on screens in the spring.

Harkishin first joined the soap in 1999, and has been a consistent fixture in Weatherfield ever since.

Coronation Street has just announced that two new cast members are joining the show, with Farrel Hegarty and Joe Layton playing Chesney and Gemma's nightmare neighbours Lou and Mick Michaelis.

Speaking about her new role, Hegarty said: "I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

"Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans.

"She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t…"

Meanwhile, Layton said: "Coronation Street is such an institute in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick’s shoes is so exciting.

"To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome – we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.

