During an appearance at An Evening with Sherrie Hewson, the actress told the audience (via OK!): "I do know ITV have got new scripts and they love them and think they are wonderful."

But there was a caveat, Hewson continued: "The problem with Benidorm is that it's probably one of the most expensive shows ever because it's in Spain, we have a Spanish crew, we have a British crew, so it costs a fortune to make.

"But it's on twice a day every day and those ratings are still as high as they ever were, so I think it will [return]."

She went on to say that she thought bosses "love the scripts" and the show's creator Derren Litten had "laughed out loud when he wrote them".

"So I don't think there's any question, it's just when," she said.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for further comment.

Earlier this year, Hewson said there was a "possibility" of it coming back, and days later, Litten offered another glimmer of hope.

In a Facebook Live video (via The Sun), Litten teased: "Have I been talking to ITV in the last few months? Yes I have.

"Have ITV commissioned a special or a series at the moment? No. Might they in the next few weeks [or] couple of months? Yeah they might. They might.

"So I hope that gives you [the fans] some hope, and I hope that gives you some idea of where we are."

Benidorm is available to stream on ITVX.

