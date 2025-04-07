"It is now a possibility. That would be wonderful because we all miss it desperately."

Hewson played the Solana Hotel's often lovelorn manager, Joyce Temple-Savage, for the sitcom's 10-season run.

ITV cancelled the series in 2018, just two months before it won Best Comedy at the TV Choice Awards.

Creator Derren Litten said in his acceptance speech: "This is a bit awkward – the show's just been cancelled. I have huge respect for ITV – a show that's getting 5.5 million and still picking up awards, but they've cancelled it. That takes balls."

It's unclear at this stage whether Litten would take the reins anew should season 11 be green-lit.

The same goes for the comedy's iconic cast, which included some household British names including Johnny Vegas as Geoff Maltby, Inside No. 9's Steve Pemberton as Mick Garvey and Downton Abbey's Siobhan Finneran as his wife Janice, all of whom are seasoned holidaymakers at the Solana.

Other famous faces include Sheila Reid, who played iconic chain-smoker and mobility scooter user Madge Harvey, and Jake Canuso as the Solana's barman Mateo Castellanos.

Benidorm is available to stream on ITVX.

