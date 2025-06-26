He is the only seeded British players across the men's and women's draws.

Jannik Sinner enters the men's competition as top seed, while Aryna Sabalenka spearheads the women's tournament.

Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková enter as No. 2 seed and No. 17 respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of men's and women's seeded players at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 seeded players (men)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Alexander Zverev (GER) Jack Draper (GBR) Taylor Fritz (USA) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Holger Rune (DEN) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Ben Shelton (USA) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Tommy Paul (USA) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Jakub Mensik (CZE) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Karen Khachanov (RUS) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Tomas Machac (CZE) Flavio Cobolli (ITA) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Brandon Nakashima (USA) Alex Michelsen (USA) Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Wimbledon 2025 seeded players (women)

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) Coco Gauff (USA) Jessica Pegula (USA) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Madison Keys (USA) Mirra Andreeva (RUS) Iga Swiatek (POL) Emma Navarro (USA) Paula Badosa (ESP) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Diana Shnaider (RUS) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Karolina Muchova (CZE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Amanda Anisimova (USA) Daria Kasatkina (RUS) Donna Vekic (CRO) Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Clara Tauson (DEN) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Elise Mertens (BEL) Magdalena Frech (POL) Marta Kostyuk (UKR) Magda Linette (POL) Sofia Kenin (USA) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Linda Noskova (CZE) Ashlyn Krueger (USA) Robin Montgomery Kessler (USA)

